You can now download all of Apple’s 2026 iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch software updates

All of Apple's new software is now available for preview including OS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26

Apple has released the first public beta preview versions of the software it announced at its WWDC 25 developer event back in early June. So you’re now able to preview the next big iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac operating systems months before their proper, full release – those are called iOS 26, watchOS 26 and iPadOS 26 plus macOS 26 Tahoe.

You’ll need to opt into public beta updates on your device as well as have devices fit enough to run the OS:

If you’re an Apple TV or HomePod afficionado, then tvOS 26 is also available. Apple isn’t releasing a public version of the pre-release software for the Apple Vision Pro, however. The final software versions will also include updates for AirPods and HomePod, though it’s not clear if these updates will be available in the public betas.

A new look and feel for the software is the key new feature this time around. Called Liquid Glass, it brings a new look and feel to Apple’s operating systems. The iPadOS 26 update is intriguing for us because it some new multitaking additions that we’ve long wanted, though it’s still got a little way to go until it’s as flexible as a Mac.

As ever, it’s strongly recommended that you do not install beta software on your primary device – especially your everyday iPhone, since any mishaps could leave you without a working phone or maybe have an annoying quirk you can’t get rid of. You have been warned!

