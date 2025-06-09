Apple macOS 26 system requirements: will it run on your Mac?

Apple just revealed the next major Mac software update – macOS 26. Don’t worry, there’s still a California-based moniker alongside the number: Tahoe. As you’d expect, macOS 26 will work best with the latest Macs. It’s available for beta users right now, but a public release won’t come until September, if Apple follows its usual schedule. A whole bunch of older Mac desktops and MacBooks will also get the free software update – stretching back a good few years.

Note that Apple’s software versions are now named after the year ahead – ie: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, etc – to bring naming consistency. So if you’re looking for the requirements to run what you thought was called macOS 16, you’re in the right place!

But will your current Mac device get the new update? Here’s our guide to the rumoured macOS 26 system requirements.

Will my Mac device get macOS 26?

Unfortunately, the time has come for Apple to ditch new software support for any remaining Intel Macs with macOS 26. Given Apple starting switching to its own silicon chips in 2020, this would cut some older Macs off earlier than usual. But, I’m surprised this is the case given the huge performance differences between the devices.

macOS Sequoia doesn’t support Macs released before 2018, with the exception of 2017’s iMac Pro. That includes some pretty powerful Macs that were previously supported by macOS Monterey, such as 2013’s cylindrical Mac Pro (the ‘trashcan’ one) which although hideously expensive at launch is now a decade old, of course. It also excludes the more affordable, but controversial, MacBook from 2017.

The new glassy redesign of iOS 26 comes to Macs, mirroring the latest iPhone software. And while an updated look might sound minor, I think its exactly what macOS needed – making things easier to use than ever. Alongside the redesign sits plenty of new features that’ll help you be more productive, including updates to the Notes app.

Here’s a full list of the devices expected to be compatible with macOS 26:

MacBook Air (2020 or later)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020 or later)

MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch (2021 or later)

Mac mini (2020 or later)

iMac (2021 or later)

Mac Studio (2022 or later)

Mac Pro (2023 or later)

As I mentioned, the software is now in beta testing before it almost certainly rolls out to everyone in September.