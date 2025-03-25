Apple WWDC 2025 conference confirmed: what to expect including iOS 19 and Siri updates

Apple’s WWDC developer conference is back for 2025! As expected, the annual event is taking place in June. The iPhone tech giant has sent out invites for the developer conference.

This year, it’ll be taking place in the week commencing 9 June (until 13 June), with the main keynote on the first day. While Apple will be hosting this in-person, there’ll be a live-stream for you to tune into.

At the conference, we’ll see all the latest software that Apple’s been working on. This year, we’re expecting the usual debut of the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS software. And with the Vision Pro now on people’s faces, we should see what Apple’s planning for visionOS. Since Apple Intelligence was unveiled last year at WWDC 2024, we should expect more major AI announcements to take centre stage. And, we might even see some new hardware unleashed, which Apple’s known to do at this event.

Throughout the rest of the week, Apple hosts workshops with developers for its new software. The entire schedule is also available to live-stream for those with a developer account. These workshops will be a mixture of online and in-person events, as per the last two WWDC conferences.

What to expect at WWDC 2025

Apple always unveils its latest version of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS at this event, too. We’re expecting to see iOS/iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, and macOS 16 (with a location-based moniker – something California based). We should see the third version of visionOS for the Vision Pro headset, as well as new software for the Apple TV and HomePods. Apple is also long overdue to reveal more about the revamped version of CarPlay, so hopefully this will finally be the time for a full release. All this software is most likely going to be available in September – per the usual timeline.

But most of the attention at WWDC 2025 is going to be new AI features. Apple Intelligence was unveiled last year, but its roll-out has been a mess, to say the least. Some of the features first shown off haven’t yet shipped in iOS 18 – most notably, the new version of Siri with personal context. Apple did say that the feature will be coming later this year still, and WWDC 2025 is the place where we’ll likely find out more.

As for hardware, we’re not expecting any groundbreaking launches this year, but we may see some new releases. There have been rumours of a new HomePod with a touch display built in, so we could see that arrive alongside the latest HomePod software. More likely, we could see new Macs, debuting the M5 chipset.