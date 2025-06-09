iPadOS 26 system requirements: will it run on your iPad?

Apple just revealed the next major iPad software update – iPadOS 26. As you’d expect, iPadOS 26 will work best with the latest iPads. It’s available for beta users right now, but a public release won’t come until September, if Apple follows its usual schedule. A whole bunch of older Apple tablets will also get the free software update – stretching back around five years.

Note that Apple’s software versions are now named after the year ahead – ie: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, etc – to bring naming consistency. So if you’re looking for the requirements to run what you thought was called iPadOS 19, you’re in the right place!

But will your current iPad get the update? Here’s our guide to the rumoured iPadOS 26 system requirements.

Will my iPad get iPadOS 26?

Apple is keeping the system requirements for iPadOS 26 the same as those for iPadOS 18. That one was pretty similar to iPadOS 17, but with a few exceptions.

iPadOS 18 ditched support for the 6th-generation iPad, 2nd-generation iPad Pro (12.9-inch), and iPad Pro (10.5-inch). With iPadOS 17, Apple dumped support for the iPad 5 and iPad Pros from 2015 and 2016. Since iPadOS 26 has the same compatibility as iPadOS 18, every other iPad will likely be able to install it.

I think iOS 26 is the biggest iPhone update in years. It offers a brand new glassy redesign that makes the software look like the Apple Vision Pro’s visionOS, alongside plenty of other new features. And it’s an identical story on iPadOS 26, with new multitasking abilities finally arriving.

Here’s a full list of the devices expected to be compatible with iPadOS 26:

iPad: 2020 and later

iPad mini: 2019 and later

iPad Air: 2019 and later

iPad Pro 2018 and later

As I mentioned, the software is now in beta testing before it almost certainly rolls out to everyone in September.