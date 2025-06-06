As Apple’s WWDC 2025 developer conference approaches, all eyes are on iOS, macOS, and Apple’s other software releases. We expect a huge redesign in the next major iPhone update – either iOS 19 or iOS 26 if a new naming scheme comes into play– which is very exciting. But I think that the best upcoming iOS feature has nothing to do with your iPhone, and rather is all about AirPods.

You see, different versions of iOS introduce new AirPods features. Adaptive Audio came as part of iOS 17 and Head Gestures for Siri Interactions came as part of iOS 18, as some examples. And a new report from 9to5Mac suggests that the next version of iOS will introduce some huge new AirPods features.

Read more: I think iOS 19 will be the biggest free iPhone upgrade yet

Apparently Apple is set to expand those head gestures I mentioned. You’ll soon be able to end Conversation Awareness with a subtle shake of your head, rather than swiping away at the stem like you’ve got an itch you can’t reach. And then there’s the sleep feature, which is very interesting. Apple’s reportedly adding automatic sleep detection to pause your audio when you doze off mid-podcast.

Camera Control is one of the most controversial iPhone 16 features, and now it’s set to be heading to AirPods. Apple might add the ability to take a photo with a tap on your AirPods stem. It would absolutely ruin the aesthetic of your selfie, so makes the most sense for group pictures on a timer. Since, you know, your phone is otherwise in your hand. It seems like a pretty niche feature to me.

Apple’s also expected to simplify how AirPods pair with shared iPads in classroom environments. If you’ve ever watched a group of kids try to connect their headphones to a school device without any adult intervention, you’ll understand why this one matters. Fewer steps, less shouting.

Then there’s Audio Mix, a feature that might help people to record videos all by using AirPods. In fact, I think this might be the most useful of all the new features. This new mic mode would turn your earbuds into makeshift lav mics, which could be a game-changer for creators. Whether it’ll rival an actual lavalier mic is yet to be seen, but if it’s decent, that’s one less bit of kit in your bag.

All of these are expected to be announced during Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote, which kicks off on Monday 9 June.