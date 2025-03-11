I think iOS 19 will be the biggest free iPhone upgrade yet

iOS 18 was pegged to be one of the biggest software updates to the iPhone, ushering in Apple Intelligence – Cupertino’s answer to AI. So far, things haven’t gone exactly to plan. The roll-out has been a nightmare, with some features still not available almost a year after it’s debut. But good news, we’ve got some better software changes from Apple on the way with iOS 19.

In fact, I think that iOS 19 will be the biggest free iPhone upgrade yet. Early leaks and rumours point to a major redesign – in fact, the biggest change in design since the launch of iOS 7 in 2013. Couple that with Apple Intelligence’s roll-out finally finishing (so we can put it behind us), and we’re in for a big treat.

Reports reckon iOS 19 will deliver the biggest revamp since Apple dropped skeuomorphism and ushered in flat, minimal design. And it’s not just the iPhone, Apple’s apparently planning to overhaul iPadOS and macOS as well. With this redesign, it sounds like Apple’s aiming for consistency across the board. We expect a new design that loosely follows the aesthetic of visionOS.

Specifically, we’re looking at redesigned icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. Apple’s even talking about simplifying navigation and controls, which would like mean a more intuitive Settings app and menus throughout first-party apps. We’ve seen a taste of this with the menus in the Apple Sports app, and the more recent Invites app. Details beyond that are, as usual, locked up tighter than an Apple Park boardroom.

There’s a whisper about a massive Camera app overhaul, which makes sense. Apple’s been quietly beefing up its camera hardware year after year, but the app itself has felt a bit stuck in 2015. Maybe iOS 19 will finally make it less of a chore to switch between different camera modes or settings. I just hope it doesn’t try to involve the godforsaken Camera Control button more than it already has.

And (I do have to mention it, sorry), Apple Intelligence’s roll-out should finally be complete. Apple officially delayed the new version of Siri with personal context to later this year – most likely in iOS 19. When this rolls out, the year-old software suite will finally be finished. Although, you’ll probably have to wait another year for the full conversational version of Siri. It really is getting hard to see how the assistant will ever actually get better.

Of course, we’ll have to wait until June at Apple’s WWDC conference to get the full picture. Expect the usual months of beta testing to follow before the full release in September, likely timed with the iPhone 17 launch. After the mess of Apple Intelligence and iOS 18, Apple really needs to score with iOS 19. And based on what we’ve heard, I think the brand can do so.

Now, if Apple could just sort out the mess that is the Settings app and maybe give us proper home screen customisation without jumping through Shortcuts hoops, we might really be onto something.