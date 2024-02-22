Apple’s Sports app free upgrade is great for tracking scores, but only if you like US leagues
The new Apple Sports app lets you see real-time scores, stats, odds, and more in one hub. But only for Us events, sorry rugby fans.
While you can already get all your news straight from Apple, its sports covering has been a little bit lighter. Want to track the footy from your latest iPhone?
What better way than with the iPhone’s latest free upgrade in the form of the Apple Sports app. It’s set to be your one-stop-shop for tracking all things sporty – well, almost all. It’s like having a sports bar in your pocket, minus the sticky floors and overpriced drinks.
As you’d expect from an Apple-designed app, it comes with a sleek interface that you can customise to your preferences. You can tailor your scoreboards to follow your favourite teams, leagues, or tournaments. Apple Sports covers a decent spread, especially if you’re a fan of leagues like the MLS, NBA, NHL, and all those European football leagues – yes, even the Premier League. But beyond that, the focus is definitely on US sports. If you’re into events like Rugby, Cricket, or Formula 1, you might feel a bit left out in the cold – and it doesn’t necessarily track all fixtures such as the European fixtures for Premier League teams in UEFA competitions. All the sports that you can keep up-to-date with are as follows:
- MLS
- NBA
- NCAA Basketball
- NHL
- Bundesliga
- LaLiga
- Liga MX
- Ligue 1
- Premier League
- Serie A
And for those who can’t stand to be glued to their screens, the app syncs with your faves in the Apple TV app and Apple News, so you’re always in the loop. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior VP of Services explained, “We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats.”
Apple Sports is up for grabs starting today in the US, UK, and Canada. It’s available in English, French, and Spanish, depending on where you are. And the best part? It’s free! Just make sure your iPhone is running on iOS 17.2 or later, and you’re golden.