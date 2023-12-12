Here’s what new features iOS 17.2 brings to your iPhone

Another update for the top Apple smartphones has just landed – iOS 17.2. The first version of iOS 17 packed in plenty of new features for your iPhone, including Standby, more customisation options, new messaging features, and more. But not everything made it into the first update. So, Apple is rolling out iOS 17.2 to bring more promised features to your handset.

Beta versions of iOS 17.2 have been available for a few weeks, but the public version is currently rolling out to iPhone owners. Here’s the low-down on all the new features you can expect on your smartphone when you update.

What new features does iOS 17.2 bring?

iOS 17.2 is an iterative update of the new iOS 17. Rather than packing any groundbreaking new features, it rolls out some of the extra goodies promised for iOS 17 when it first debuted back at WWDC 2023. You’ll also find bug fixes, refinements to features, and further tweaks. To download the update, head to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install and follow the on-screen instructions.

The new Journal app has finally become available for users. Journal allows you to creatively document your life using the data already stored on your iPhone. For example, you can add photos, music, workouts, and other exciting details to your journal entries. Additionally, your phone’s on-device machine learning technology will provide personalized suggestions of memorable moments to write about.

Apple Music gets even more revisions, with songs automatically getting added to your library when you favourite them. You can also find a new option to switch off your listening history when certain Focus modes are on. In the Camera app, you can now record Spatial Videos that you can watch on the Vision Pro headset when it launches in 2024. It lets you record videos you can look around when wearing the VR headset.

Other, more minor, changes include a change to the default notification sound, the ability to react to messages with any emoji or sticker, AirDrop improvements for Wallet passes, a Translate option for the Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro, new clock and weather widgets, and improvements to iMessage security.

iPadOS 17.2 doesn’t bring anything extra. But, iOS 17.2 also enables watchOS 10.2. With the new Apple Watch software, you’ll find some minor tweaks to the Health app, playing music on HomePods, and to the Settings app.

