Apple Music Replay 2023 just dropped: here’s how to check yours

The final sprint towards the end of the year is well and truly upon us. Curious about the music you’ve listened to in 2023? Apple Music Replay has just dropped for the year. The feature lets listeners see a review of their year in music, with a tidy playlist to tie everything together right at the end.

Apple Music Replay gives subscribers a look back at what they’ve listened to in 2023. The feature takes you through a highlights reel of your music from the past year. You’ll see how much music you’ve listened to, your top artists, and other stats that are personalised to you. These animated cards play accompanying music in the background, for an interactive walk down memory lane.

After the reel, you can take a look at some more detailed listening stats. It’ll show you extra breakdowns of your top albums and playlists from the year. And at the end of all that, Apple Music ties everything together in one tidy playlist. You can save your Replay 2023 to your library, filled with your top tracks from the year. But how can you go about checking your own?

How to check your Apple Music Replay 2023

Curious to check out your own listening stats? You can have a peep at your own Apple Music Replay from either your iPhone, iPad, or Mac – it works just as well on the web as mobile.

Head to Apple Music Replay 2023. You’ll be asked to sign in with the Apple ID associated with your Music account. Once you’ve signed it, you’ll be guided to the dashboard. From here, you can jump into the highlight reels, go to the extra information, or head straight to your personalised playlist. If you want to check out your Replay 2023 playlist, the site will take you to the Apple Music app where you can listen to it or save it to your library.

