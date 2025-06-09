Apple watchOS 26 system requirements: will it run on your Apple Watch?

Apple just revealed its next major Apple Watch software update – watchOS 26. As you’d expect, watchOS 26 will work best with the latest Apple Watches, and it’ll come pre-installed on the upcoming Series 11 smartwatch. It’s available for beta users right now, but a public release won’t come until September, if Apple follows its usual schedule. A whole bunch of older Apple Watches will also get the free software update – stretching back a few years.

Note that Apple’s software versions are now named after the year ahead – ie: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, etc – to bring naming consistency. So if you’re looking for the requirements to run what you thought was called watchOS 12, you’re in the right place!

But will your current Apple Watch get the update? Here’s our guide to the rumoured watchOS 26 system requirements.

Will my Apple Watch get watchOS 26?

watchOS 26 continues to support all the same Apple Watch devices. Last year, watchOS 11 ditched support for the Apple Watch Series 5, making the Series 6 the oldest smartwatch that supported the update. That watch is five years old now, after releasing in 2020.

As I mentioned, last year’s watchOS 11 update ran on all of the same devices as the previous version except the Series 5. watchOS 10 ditched support for the Series 4, and before that watchOS 9 finally dropped support for the Series 3.

While Apple’s answer to AI rolled out to iPhone and Mac users last year in iOS and macOS Sequoia, it remained absent from the tech giant’s smartwatch. watchOS 26 sees the suite of AI features finally head for your wrist, with processing taking place on your iPhone (with a faster processor). Whether it’s a positive addition to the software, I’ll leave you to decide. Alongside Apple Intelligence, the glassy redesign from iOS 26 also makes its way to your wrist.

Here’s a full list of the devices expected to be compatible with watchOS 26:

Apple Watch Series 11 (upcoming)

Apple Watch Ultra 3 (upcoming)

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE (all versions)

As I mentioned, the software is now in beta testing before it almost certainly rolls out to everyone in September.