While the tvOS redesign looks nice, this one new feature might ruin my experience

Apple’s just pulled the curtain back on tvOS 26, the latest update to the Apple TV’s operating system. Like iOS 26 for the latest iPhones and all of Apple’s other software updates, it gets the new Liquid Glass design. The new interface is based on glass and genuinely looks lush, reflective, fluid.

But, there’s one new feature that threatens to turn this glossy update into a daily irritation: the new Profiles view that automatically pops up every time you wake the Apple TV.

On paper, this profile view is meant to help you dive straight into your own recommendations and watchlists. But in practice? It sounds like the digital equivalent of someone waving in your face every morning before you’ve had coffee. Gone are the days of simply switching on your Apple TV resume the show you’re currently watching. You can switch it off, apparently, but the fact it’s on by default is rather irksome.

Outside of that, tvOS 26 is undeniably slick. The redesigned Apple TV app now floods the screen with cinematic poster art, which essentially means more oversized thumbnails with swishy animations. There’s also a new API for developers that should make logging into apps a bit less soul-destroying, especially if you’re setting up a new device. It all ties neatly into your Apple Account.

Then there’s a new party piece: Apple Music Sing. You can now use your iPhone as a karaoke mic, complete with voice amplification and live lyrics on the telly. Throw in emoji reactions from guests and some multilingual lyric translation, and suddenly your living room is ready for any party.

FaceTime’s also been given the iOS makeover. Contact Posters now pop up on Apple TV when you’re receiving a call, and Live Captions now speak six more languages. New Aerial screensavers have arrived, plus, you can now pick and choose which cityscapes or underwater shots appear when your Apple TV is idle.

All these tvOS 26 features are available for developers to test starting today through the Apple Developer Program. A public beta is coming next month, with a full release set for this autumn as a free software update. You’ll need at least an Apple TV 4K (2nd gen or later) to get in on the fun, and an iPhone 11 or newer if you want to wield it as your karaoke mic.