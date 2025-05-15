Stuff

Next-generation ‘CarPlay Ultra’ is here and looks amazing, but there’s one big problem

CarPlay Ultra, has officially landed – and it looks stunning

Apple CarPlay Ultra on car dash

Apple’s next-gen in-car experience, CarPlay Ultra, has officially landed – and it looks stunning. Sleek new graphics, a deeply integrated dashboard, and the ability to control everything from maps and music to tyre pressure and climate, all from your iPhone. This is the future of connected driving, and it’s finally real.

There’s just one problem: it’s only available in Aston Martins, and unless you’ve got a spare $180k / £150k kicking around, you’re not going to get a taste of it any time soon.

CarPlay Ultra is rolling out first in new Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, with support for recent models to follow via software update. It’s an exclusive launch, and for most people, that means it might as well not exist.

Which is a shame, because Apple’s clearly thrown everything at this. It’s more than a dashboard overlay – it rethinks how your phone and your car talk to each other. Every screen in the car, from the instrument cluster to the centre display, becomes a seamless CarPlay canvas.

You can customise dials, control the AC, tune the radio, and view real-time vehicle data, all while keeping that clean Apple aesthetic.

Widgets now appear in the instrument cluster, too, so you can check your next turn or see what song’s playing without shifting your eyes to another screen.

Apple CarPlay Ultra on car infotainment screen

Apple has also worked closely with automakers to tailor the visual design, meaning an Aston Martin with CarPlay Ultra still looks like… well, an Aston Martin, while CarPlay Ultra in a Volvo could look completely different. You can pick from custom themes, colours and wallpapers that match the car’s branding or your personal taste.

It’s a slick evolution – but one that, for now, lives in a luxury bubble.

Apple says more carmakers are on the way, with Hyundai, Kia and Genesis confirmed. But there’s no word yet on when this tech will trickle down to vehicles people can actually afford.

So yes, CarPlay Ultra is here. Yes, it’s gorgeous. But unless your name’s Bond or you own a townhouse in Mayfair, you’ll be watching from the sidelines. For now, at least…

