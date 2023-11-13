Best Android smartwatch 2023: Samsung, Google, Huawei & more

Are you looking for the best Android smartwatch? You are? Then you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the best smartwatches to pair with your Android handset, to save you the hassle of sifting through hundreds of different models.

From Wear OS-powered smartwatches, to smart fitness trackers and everything in between, these are the best Android smartwatches this year.

If you’re looking for something a little lighter, you can check out Stuff‘s guide to the best fitness trackers.

What is the best Android smartwatch?

We think the Google Pixel Watch 2 (check price) is the best Android smartwatch you can buy. Google’s Pixel Watch 2 is a smartwatch designed and forged directly from the labs of the Big G itself. With its eye-catching, minimalist styling and easy-to-use interface, the Pixel Watch 2 is comfortable to wear and use.

The best Android smartwatches you can buy today

1. Google Pixel Watch 2

Stuff Verdict A wider range of fitness features and marginally better battery life improve Google’s second-attempt smartwatch – but the Pixel Watch 2 isn’t the dramatic upgrade many were hoping for. Pros More efficient CPU means true all-day battery life

Abundance of fitness features and health sensors

Minimalist design bucks trend for chunky WearOS watches Cons Still only one size, which looks dainty on large wrists

Bested on battery life by larger rivals

Chunky display bezel hasn’t been tamed

Google Pixel Watch 2 Screen 1.2in, 450×450 AMOLED CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear W5 Memory 2GB RAM Storage 32GB Operating system WearOS 4 Sensors Multi-path heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter, compass, SpO2, thermometer Battery 306mAh Durability 5ATM / IP68 Dimensions 41x41x12.3mm, 31g (watch body only)

Android purists, take note. Google’s Pixel Watch is a smartwatch designed and forged directly from the labs of the Big G itself. With its eye-catching, minimalist styling and easy-to-use interface, the Pixel Watch 2 is comfortable to wear and use. Given Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, comprehensive Fitbit-powered health tracking is a welcome feature too.

It’s not perfect, mind. The battery life could be better, and the bezels might be a little on the thick side, depending on your design preferences. But if want an Android-friendly smartwatch with a modern design, this is definitely one of the best Android smartwatches around.

Read more: Google Pixel Watch 2 review

2. TicWatch Pro 5

Stuff Verdict A long-lasting WearOS watch that looks the part and has a big fitness focus – but some software holes remain and long-term support is unknown. Pros Clever dual screen brings brilliant battery life

Consistently quick performance

Digital crown makes for easy interaction Cons Goes overboard on own-brand apps

No digital assistant at launch, or WearOS 4 upgrade plans

One size and design choice

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Screen 1.43in 466×466 OLED + ultra-low power LCD CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear W5+ Memory 2GB Storage 32GB Operating System WearOS 3.5 Battery 628mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC Durability 5ATM waterproof, MILD-STD-810H Dimensions 50x48x12.2mm, 44.4g (watch only)

The TicWatch Pro 5 is one of the best smartwatches for numerous reasons. For starters, it’s the first smartwatch to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 platform, making it one of the most powerful offerings in the world right now.

Nippiness aside, this Wear OS-powered smartwatch also delivers on the all-important battery front too, with a 628mAh battery promising up to 80 hours of use per charge. It can top itself up from 0-65% in just 30 minutes as well, which is much faster than most.

With a clever low-power display overlaid on top of a punchier OLED screen, a rotating crown for slicker controls, and all the health/fitness tracking and smartwatch features you’ll need, the TicWatch Pro 5 ushers in a new generation of Android wearables. The bar has been set.

Read more: TicWatch Pro 5 review

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Stuff Verdict No major leaps forward this year… but bringing back the bezel still makes an already great all-rounder smartwatch even better. Pros Fluid performance

Consistently good battery life

Rotating bezel was sorely missed Cons Big price jump over regular Watch 6

No major internal upgrades over last year’s model

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Screen 1.3in, 432×432 AMOLED (43mm)

1.5in, 480×480 AMOLED (47mm) CPU Exynos W930 dual-core Memory 2GB RAM Storage 16GB on-board Operating system WearOS 4 w/ One UI 5 Watch Battery 300mAh (43mm)

425mAh (47mm) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS (4 bands), LTE Durability IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H Dimensions 42.5×42.5×10.9mm, 52g (43mm)

46.5×46.5×10.9mm, 59g (47mm)

It’s great to see the Watch 6 Classic return after skipping out on the previous generation. It brings back some welcome variety to the line-up, and the rotating bezel remains a satisfyingly slick way to interact with WearOS.

It’s not dramatically different from the regular Watch 6 style-wise, and commands a higher price, but the larger screens give it greater wrist presence. Larger batteries also mean more time between charges, and extensive fitness tracking options will please regular runners as well as casual exercisers.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review

4. Huawei Watch Ultimate

Stuff Verdict Made from materials you’d usually expect from traditional watchmakers, the Watch Ultimate is gorgeous – and packed with smarts too. It might be overkill for most, though. Pros Outstanding materials and build quality

Diving joins already expansive fitness tracking

Among the best wearables for battery life Cons Contactless payments are country-dependent

Limited app support and no music streaming

Companion app makes you jump through hoops to set up

Huawei Watch Ultimate Screen 1.5in 46×466 LTPO OLED Operating system Battery 530mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC Durability IP68, 10ATM water resistant, EN 13319 diving certified Dimensions 49x49x13mm, 76g (watch only)

The word ultimate gets thrown around a little too lightly, but Huawei’s premium timepiece appears to earn its moniker. It’s forged from zirconium-based liquid metal, for a start, lending it a hardy composition that’s resistant to corrosion. This, coupled with the sapphire dial covering the generous 1.5in AMOLED screen, make it an ideal choice for divers. Oh, and the 100m water resistance doesn’t hurt either.

With up to 14 days of use per charge and everything you’d expect in the health and fitness-tracking department (including particularly impressive ECG analysis, arterial stiffness detection, and more), it’s an expensive option that’s worth jumping through the initial hoop required to download Huawei’s Health app. Shame about the lack of contactless payments though.

Read more: Huawei Watch Ultimate review

5. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

Stuff Verdict A good-value smartwatch that is nicely designed, waterproof to 50 metres and tracks over 150 different types of sport and exercise. Pros Stylish design

Great value

Lots of fitness tracking features Cons App selection could be better

Build quality could be better

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Screen 1.45in AMOLED Operating system Amazfit OS Battery 450 mAh Connectivity Bluetooth, GPS Durability 5 ATM water resistant Dimensions 46x46x10.7mm, 32g (without strap)

Probably the top budget option on our list, the GTR 3 Pro is one of the best smartwatches for the simple fact that it offers plenty of functionality and specs for a price tag that’s more palatable than most of the competition.

From a large 1.45in AMOLED screen, 150+ sports modes, bloody-oxygen saturation, sleep tracking, heart rate tracking, and more, it nails the basics while retaining a waterproof build and Bluetooth pairing for music and calls too. Not bad at all, considering the price.

6. Coros Vertix 2

Stuff Verdict If you like chunky watches, this is an all-round rugged adventurer to rival Garmin’s Fenix Pros Excellent battery life

Solid durability

Offline mapping Cons Bulky on the wrist

No turn-by-turn navigation

Coros Vertix 2 Screen 1.4in 280×280 always-on LCD Battery life 140 hours (GPS), 240 hours (UltraMax), 60 days (Daily Use) Water resistance 10ATM Sensors Pulse oximeter, heart rate sensor, ECG sensor, barometric altimeter, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, thermometer GPS Full system GPS with Dual Frequency tracking Dimensions 50.3×50.3×15.7mm Weight 89g

The Coros Vertix 2 isn’t a smartwatch in the traditional sense. There are no contactless payments, or all the apps you’d find on a Wear OS watch. But it does support notifications and music streaming over Bluetooth, and has an app for keeping on top of the settings, stats, and functionalities it offers.

With an up-to 60-day battery life, its stamina is at the top end of the list, and it’s got serious outdoor capabilities too, with multiple GPS standards and all manner of tracking capabilities built in.

If you’re after a formidable watch for tracking your health and all manner of sports and fitness pursuits (with basic smartwatch functionality thrown in for good measure), this is a solid, albeit pricey, option.

Read more: Coros Vertix 2 review

7. Fitbit Sense 2

Stuff Verdict A sleek watch made for health and wellness monitoring that’s a poorer smartwatch thanks to some missing features from the original. Pros Reliable fitness tracking features

Bigger push on stress monitoring

Addition of physical button Cons Loses features from first Sense

Stuttering software

Still just okay sports tracking

Fitbit Sense 2 Screen 1.58in, 336×336 AMOLED Operating system FitbitOS Battery 6+ days Connectivity Bluetooth Durability 5ATM water resistant Dimensions 41x41x12.3mm

The Sense 2 also falls into the category of a very smart, if not genius-level smartwatch. While it lacks all the apps and features you’d find in something running Wear OS or watchOS, it does support contactless payments via Fitbit Pay ( though not all banks are supported).

It does deliver notifications directly to your wrist though, and remains one of the best fitness trackers around, especially thanks to an EDA sensor which measures your stress levels before letting you actively work on reducing them.

Its smooth, rectangular pebble-like shape is a far cry from that of a traditional watch, but this also lets it stand out from most rivals, while the build quality itself looks and feels premium.

Read more: Fitbit Sense 2 review

8. Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition

Stuff Verdict Although now pretty good value – after a 50% price cut – the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is a nice looking watch, but one that misses out on the latest chipset and operating system Pros Decent value after heavy price cut

Lots of dials options Cons Style over substance

Poor battery life

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Screen 1.28in OLED Operating system WearOS 3 Battery Not stated Connectivity Bluetooth, Durability 3 ATM water resistant Dimensions 44x44mm

It might not be running the latest Android smartwatch processor (much like its Skagen cousin below), but the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition will likely win you over with its sleek looks alone.

Resembling a traditional watch more closely than quite a few of our other picks, its power-sipping E-ink display bestows it with more than four weeks of use per charge.

Despite this, it still manages to cover all the functionality you’re likely to need, including notifications and alerts, heart rate, sleep, and fitness tracking, built-in Alexa and, well — did we mention the four-week battery life?

9. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Stuff Verdict The toughest, longest-lasting Galaxy Watch yet – but the largely similar software means it’s difficult to justify over the regular Watch5. Pros Tough construction

Consistent two day battery life

Software as slick as ever Cons A big price jump from the Watch5

Additional fitness features a bit niche

Metal or leather strap would have justified the price more than rubber

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Screen 1.4in, 450×450 AMOLED Memory 1.5G Storage 16GB Operating system WearOS Battery 590mAh Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Wi-Fi Durability 5ATM water-resistant Dimensions 45x45x10.5mm (watch body only), 46.5g

While the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is a great smartwatch and worth considering, the Watch5 Pro serves up a few more premium features that might warrant the extra cash, depending on your needs.

Standout features include some of the most advanced wearable health and fitness sensors currently available. One of these is a bioimpedance sensor which lets you measure things like your body fat percentage, for a more accurate look at your training progress. There’s also a thermometer, along with the usual heart rate, sleep, and fitness tracking sensors as well.

Battery life also impresses, with up to three days offered between charges, depending on use. You might want to check out the previous generation Watch4 Classic if you miss the physical rotating bezel, but for most users, the Watch5 Pro is the more fully-featured choice.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review

10. Skagen Falster Gen 6

Stuff Verdict A seriously-stylish smartwatch from Danish firm Skagen, the Falster Gen 6 looks great but managed just one day of battery life Pros Attractive design

iPhone and Android compatible

Loaded with Google and fitness apps Cons Middling battery life

Limited watch face options

Skagen Falster Gen 6 Screen 1.28in Operating system WearOS 2 (upgradable to OS 3) Battery Not stated Connectivity Bluetooth, NFC, GPS Durability 5 ATM water resistant Dimensions 41x41mm

Skagen’s Falster Gen 6 is, in our opinion, one of the best-looking Wear OS smartwatches out there, blending tech and traditional design together to form a piece you’d be proud to wear.

Looks aside, it has some clever tricks up its sleeve too, the most notable of which is its ability to reach 80% charge in just 30 minutes.

With all the Wear OS apps at its disposal (ranging from Maps and Spotify, to contactless payments, fitness tracking, and more), its one-day battery life is the only thing that might let you down. Then again, pop it on charge while you’re having a shower, and it should have enough to go another day. Sorted.

How to choose the best Android smartwatch for you

Firstly, it’s worth us reminding readers that some Android smartwatches, like the Google Pixel Watch, only work with Android phones, while others also work with iPhones too. That said, the Android watches featured here are so heavily integrated with the Google software ecosystem, they only really make sense to iPhone owners who can’t justify the expense of an Apple Watch, or who want a timepiece that looks and feels more like a traditional watch, as that is usually the case with the aesthetics of Android smartwatches.

You’ll want to decide on a budget and a manufacturer, of course, but also bear in mind the differences in design and sizes on offer. Some smartwatches can feel very large on the wrist, while others are designed to be more subtle and are better suited to those with smaller wrists – or buyers who simply want a smartwatch they can hide beneath a shirt sleeve.

Features like sleep and fitness tracking, music streaming, an always-on display and at least a limited amount of water resistance are now table stakes when it comes to Android smartwatches. But some perform better at these fundamental tasks than others, so check the specifications carefully before making your purchase. Also look at the processor and operating system, as some Android smartwatches use a dates Qualcomm chipset and run an older version of Google’s WearOS.

Aesthetics are an important part of smartwatch ownership for many, so you should check what type of strap attachment the watch uses before you buy. In many cases (and unlike any Apple Watch) Android smartwatches use industry-standard lug bars, meaning almost any regular watch strap can be fitted, giving the watch a whole new look.

How we test the best Android smartwatches We’ve reviewed a huge range of Android smartwatches over the years. Each one is set up, slapped to our wrists and put through its paces for multiple days before we come to a verdict. During that time we test their health and fitness tracking features, along with their apps, music-streaming abilities and sleep tracking. We also look closely at their watch face options, how well their processors and operating systems run, and how comfortable they are to wear. All the while, we’re keeping a close eye on battery life and how quickly they recharge after a few days of use. For more information on Stuff’s rating and review process, read our page on how we test products.

