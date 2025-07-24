The Google Pixel 10 leak looks exactly the same at the Pixel 9, and I think that’s great

The Google Pixel 10 is one of the most anticipated upcoming phones, and it looks just like the Pixel 9, and honestly? I’m thrilled.

If you missed it, Google has officially shown off a glimpse of the new phone in a short video on the Google Store, and from what we can tell, it looks almost identical to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro. It’s the same shape, same camera bar, same triple-lens setup.

The Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best phones I’ve ever reviewed. I loved the design – the flat screen, the smooth edges, the way it sat in my hand. It didn’t try too hard to look flashy, but still stood out thanks to that horizontal camera bar. It’s simple, clean, and instantly recognisable (if you know your smartphones). If the Pixel 10 keeps all that the same, I’m all for it.

Some people might call it lazy. But to me, it’s smart. Not every phone needs a redesign every year – I find all of that a bit exhausting.

The video doesn’t say whether we’re looking at the regular Pixel 10 or the Pro model, but the camera setup – three lenses, LED flash, and what might still be the temperature sensor – suggests it’s the top-end one. It’s basically a Pixel 9 Pro, just with a new name and a few tweaks we haven’t seen yet.

Google has a habit of releasing official photos before a launch to get ahead of the usual blurry leaks, and that’s clearly the case here. It’s been done before with the Pixel 4, 8, and 9 – and now again with the 10 via the Google Play Store. A clever move, really. Better to control the first impression than let someone else do it with grainy images in bad lighting.

A separate leak (found by Android Authority) reveals which models we can expect: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, a Pro XL, and even a Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Colour-wise, we’re expecting the options: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Moonstone (a blue-grey), and Jade (a pistachio green with gold details), while the non-Pro models could get a brighter Blue and ‘Lemonchello’ options. Jade is by far my favourite. I’d love to see more fun colours like that, especially when so many phones play it safe with black or silver.

There’s a lot more to come at Google’s launch event on August 20, and, even if the base design hasn’t changed, I don’t mind at all, because sometimes the best update is knowing your favourite thing isn’t going anywhere…

Liked this? The iOS 26 public beta is coming to your iPhone very soon – here’s how to download it