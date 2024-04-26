Apple might have just given us this hint at the future of the iPhone

If you’ve got one of the latest iPhones, chances are you’re keen to see what the next iPhone will bring with it. We might have just got a first hint towards the future of the iPhone, directly from Apple. Researchers from the tech giant have published AI models that can run entirely on-device, and they will be headed to the iPhone.

Apple’s been pretty quiet about AI, while everyone else is shouting from the rooftops about their latest AI shenanigans. But Tim Cook has been hinting the tech giant has been up to an AI “something” for a while. And we’ve finally seen what it is, thanks to Apple’s researchers. They’ve published details on what they’re calling the OpenELM – AI models that can run entirely on your iPhone.

The OpenELM is a nifty little collection of AI models that aren’t just tiny, they’re also built for efficiency. How so? They’re designed to run smoothly right on your own device. No need to chat with the cloud or have a blazing-fast internet connection to get your AI fix. This is privacy-friendly, device-based processing – very much on-brand for Apple.

What’s the big deal, you ask? Well, this could mean faster, more reliable AI features that don’t guzzle your data plan or play fast and loose with your personal info. Think about Siri getting a smart boost, or your iPhone keyboard suggesting eerily accurate replies to texts. Apple’s even toyed with AI that can help you write emails or tweak your snaps just by telling your phone what you want.

While Apple hasn’t explicitly said these models are destined for future iPhones, it’s almost certain that will be the case. Apple is making sure everything happens on your device, which fits right into the grand plan of keeping your data between you and your iPhone. The tech giant seems to be setting the stage for an AI reveal at the upcoming WWDC 2024. We may get an early look at these new models then.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home