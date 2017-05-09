The Station itself is actually pretty basic: a puck-shaped dock with a slide-out lid that reveals a USB-C adapter.

Around the back, there’s a USB-C charging port, HDMI output, Ethernet and two full-size USB ports, for hooking up a wired keyboard and mouse. I wish the cables were a little neater, rather than sprawling out of the back of the dock, but that’s just my inner neat freak - you can always use Bluetooth and go cable-free.

An audio output would have been nice, too - unless your monitor has built-in speakers, sound simply pipes out of the phone. Only the S8 speaker fires downwards, into the dock, so music sounds muffled.

Plug everything in, connect a monitor, and plop your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ down - that’s all there is to it. Right now, though, it won’t work with any other phone, so you’re out of luck unless you’ve picked up one of Samsung’s latest.

A small, built-in fan keeps the phone running cool, and is so quiet that I could never hear it over the general background noise of the Stuff office. The Galaxy S8 I was using for testing never complained about temperature, and it was cool to touch even after a full day of working in DeX mode.

It charges while docked, too, so you don’t have to worry about running out of juice - you’ll be fully fuelled up and ready for some hardcore Netflix binges on the commute home.

The dock is small enough to fit on just about any desk, and light enough to sling in a bag. You’ll need to use the power adapter that came with your handset, though, as there’s not one in the box.