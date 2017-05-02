While the headset-bound touchpad is still there, it's never been a particularly great way to interact with games. Having to maneuver your fingers to it while wearing the thing always leads to unintentional inputs, and if you're playing for a long time and keeping your hand up, then your arm is sure to get tired.

Luckily, the Gear VR controller soothes all woes. It seems inspired by Google's Daydream View remote and looks a lot like a scaled-down HTC Vive controller. The clickable touchpad is the biggest draw, and it can be clicked in various directions for different kinds of inputs depending on the game.

Meanwhile, there's a nice big trigger on the bottom – ideal for shooters – and a few menu-centric buttons along the grip. The controller is powered by a pair of AAA batteries and is kept incredibly compact; you can even slide it into the headset's strap for storage. No, I didn't manage to wear them down in my week of testing, but it's still annoying to have to buy replacements - Google's Daydream View has a rechargeable controller that's just a little bit more refined.

It's nice. It's really nice, actually. Without external sensors reading your movements, the Gear VR controller can't offer the kind of incredible accuracy or complexity of interactions that we've seen with the Vive or the Oculus Touch controllers, but it does an admirable job thanks to a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope.

You'll see it come to life in games as a magic wand or a gun, and the ability to have a motion controller react in the game as does in your hand really amps up the immersion. It's solidly responsive, is precise for aiming weapons and nailing headshots, and feels nicely built all the while.

There is one downside, however: you will frequently need to recenter the controller during play. The Gear VR will gradually lose its positioning as you move and jostle the remote, but point forward and hold down the little Home button and you'll be back at center.

That's an awkward little niggle, but again, we're talking about affordable mobile VR – there are tradeoffs. This isn't a particularly painful one.