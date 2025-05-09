Why this affordable 200MP camera phone could beat the Samsung A Series

Samsung’s A Series mid-rangers recently came out to excellent feedback. But these top mid-range smartphones are about to face some big competition from Honor. In the build-up to the launch of its new 400 Series, Honor has essentially pointed at Samsung A56 and said, “We can do better.” Literally, that is. In a promotional image, the word “Not the same” appears with “sam” in bright blue.

The headliner here is a 200MP “ultra-clear AI camera” on the Honor 400 Series. That’s 200MP in a phone that’s supposed to go toe-to-toe with Samsung’s A56 that tops out at 50MP. Four times the resolution isn’t everything, of course, but it’s hard to ignore when you’re comparing cameras in this price bracket.

Rumours suggest that the 400 Pro could ship with a dedicated telephoto lens, potentially a 50MP one, which would be seriously impressive for a mid-range smartphone. The A56, by comparison, gives you a 12MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro lens. Both of those are more nice to have than actually useful.

Spark Daily Wonder with HONOR 400 Series | Coming 05.22



We've hidden some clues about our upcoming new device in this poster.



Quote-rt this post – using the hashtag #HONOR400 – with what you think they are for a chance to WIN a new HONOR 400 device.#SparkDailyWonder… pic.twitter.com/0KcycsqaJA — HONOR (@Honorglobal) May 7, 2025

Other teasers hint at AI smarts and some strong water resistance – again, features you don’t usually find fully fleshed out in this tier. Add it all up, and you’ve got something that looks genuinely compelling. If the price hits the sweet spot, this could not only be better than the A56 on paper, but a better deal full stop.

The Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro will be officially unveiled on 22 May. No pricing details have been confirmed yet, but availability is expected to follow shortly after the announcement.