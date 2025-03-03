Stuff

This is the best tri-fold concept I’ve seen so far

The dual hinges enable it to transform into a device that's more like a traditional candybar phone, just with a larger screen

Tri-fold upcoming phones seem to be a theme of this year’s Mobile World Congress, with Infinix demonstrating this Zero Mini tri-fold concept.

Yet it’s a flip size, essentially, so the dual hinges enable it to transform into a device that’s more like a traditional candybar phone, just with a larger screen, though the screen size hasn’t been announced.

And, as someone pointed out to me earlier, it’s not really a tri-fold at all, more a bi-fold (dual hinges with three sections).

Because it’s so compact, it’s designed to be small in the pocket or it can be attached to a backpack or mounted somewhere – such as on a bike.

At the MWC 2025 Showstoppers event Infinix also introduced other concepts, too, including E-Colour Shift 2.0 which is essentially a next-gen level of personalisation using e-ink. You can customise patterns on the back of the phone, which can change using a pre-programmed sequence.

Plus Infinix also showed off a solar-powered charging case which is essentially like a continually charged power bank on the back of your device. While all these products are early in gestation, they clearly have potential to come to market in the near future.

