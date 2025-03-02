Belkin’s travel wireless charger just simplified my holiday packing

I’m someone that does a fair bit of travelling. This article is coming from Barcelona, where I am for the MWC 2025 expo. One of my big gripes is packing tech accessories, adapters, and chargers. But this new travel wireless charger from Belkin is going to simplify my travel packing – it’s some top travel tech.

This compact charger can lie flat or fold into a stand, making it versatile enough for any setup. It delivers 15W wireless charging for iPhones (or any Qi2-compatible devices), along with 5W for an Apple Watch and 5W for earbuds. Thanks to Qi2 magnetic tech, it keeps your devices securely in place while charging efficiently, so you won’t wake up to find your phone clinging to the edge of the nightstand for dear life. It’s available to order now directly from Belkin for £120.

That’s not all Belkin has up its sleeve. The BoostCharge Power Bank with Display comes in 10K and 20K capacities and features a detachable 15cm cable, a digital battery display, and pass-through charging. The 10K model has two USB-C ports, while the 20K adds a USB-A port for anyone still clinging to their old accessories. It delivers 20W max through a single USB-C port, or 15W shared when using both. Colour options include black, white, pink, blue, and sand.

If built-in cables are more your style, the BoostCharge Power Bank with Integrated Cable offers a USB-C cable alongside extra USB-C and USB-A ports (on the 20K model). They support up to 20W (10K) and 30W (20K) Power Delivery fast charging. Perfect for travellers who always forget to pack the right cables, it’s available in black, white, blue, and pink.

Belkin’s Travel Tech Organiser is a compact, water-resistant nylon case with secure zippers and a structured interior. It’s got dedicated spots for power banks, chargers, adapters, cables, USB drives, and even an AirTag loop for anyone prone to losing things mid-transit. It’s small enough to chuck in a carry-on but big enough to keep everything in place.

Belkin’s audio lineup has also had a refresh with the SoundForm Surround headphones. These over-ear, foldable cans come with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), 60-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.4, and Multipoint connectivity. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack for those moments when Bluetooth just isn’t cutting it.

Finally, the 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock is ready to simplify any desk setup. This 150W GaN-powered hub supports up to three external displays at 4K@60Hz, or a single 8K@30Hz (Windows only) or 4K@120Hz screen. It’s got a USB-A port, four USB-C ports, two HDMI ports, Gigabit Ethernet, SD and MicroSD slots, and a 3.5mm audio jack.