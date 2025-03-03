Motorola has unveiled a whole host of useful upgrades to its Smart Connect platform at MWC 2025, introducing AI-powered features designed to enhance cross-device functionality between Motorola phones, Lenovo tablets, and Windows PCs. Whether or not the update will propel any of its devices into our best smartphones list, however, remains to be seen. Still, we’re never ones to complain about feature upgrades, so let’s dive into the details…

What is Motorola Smart Connect?

If you’re wondering what we’re talking about — Smart Connect is Motorola’s take on a cross-device management solution that’s comparable to Apple’s seamless integration between iOS and macOS devices.

The platform gives users some fairly useful powers, such as the ability to control their smartphone, tablet, and PC using a single keyboard and mouse. Users can also start watching videos on their phone and continue on their PC, share files wirelessly between devices, and even use their smartphone as a higher-quality webcam for video calls. For the system to work properly, all devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, though manual connection via USB-C cable is also supported.

Motorola Smart Connect’s new features

The latest update expands Smart Connect’s capabilities through several AI enhancements. Content sharing becomes simpler, for a start, with the ability to cast from phones to TVs, PCs, or tablets using straightforward voice or text commands via Moto AI — eliminating the need to navigate through pesky, complex casting menus.

There’s also a new AI Search feature, which transforms how users retrieve information across their devices. Rather than manually digging through nested folders, users can now use natural language queries like “grab my restaurant receipts” to locate relevant documents.

Tying these features together is a completely redesigned dashboard in the Smart Connect app. A centralised interface now displays all compatible Moto AI-enabled devices — from phones and PCs, to Moto Tag trackers and Moto Buds earbuds — allowing users to monitor battery levels and adjust settings from a single location.

As for its launch, the updated Smart Connect platform will be available over the coming weeks for select Motorola phones and Lenovo tablets via the Google Play Store. Windows users (on Windows 10 or 11) can also download the PC component from the Microsoft Store. Motorola hasn’t specified exactly which device models will support the new features, at least at the time of writing.

