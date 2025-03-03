I think this Lenovo concept laptop is flippin’ brilliant

It’s practically tradition at this point for Lenovo’s usually straight-faced R&D department to use the Mobile World Congress show as a break from churning out traditional laptops; instead it gets to show off wacky concept kit, which may or may not make it to production.

Two years ago we go extending displays, last year was all about transparent tech. For 2025 it’s time for foldables to shine. The ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC has a flexible, outward-facing OLED that lets you pick between traditional 13.1in laptop, expansive 12.9in tablet, or a double-stacked 18.1in setup that looks perfect for productivity.

The wonderfully vivid OLED folds back on itself for regular laptop use, with the rear-facing half able to display content for anyone sat opposite you – think presentations or collaborative work. The exposed screen bend can also display useful information, like whether the portion of the screen you can’t see is mirroring what’s on yours.

Got a sizeable spreadsheet to scroll through, or want to double up on documents? Unfolding the display vertically gives you a huge 18.1in of usable space, with a crisp 2000×2664 resolution also being ideal for image editing and creative work.

With OLED tech you don’t really have to worry about wonky viewing angles, and having a double height display could be a real boost for comfort versus hunching over a regular laptop. It doesn’t add a whole lot of extra weight or thickness, either; unlike Lenovo’s earlier rolling concept, you do all the bending by hand instead of with electronics and motors.

The other standout is the Smart ForcePad touchpad, which has multiple layers of shortcuts, multimedia controls and navigation buttons to make getting around Windows that little bit easier. The illuminated LEDs also keep the cost in check, versus swapping the traditional touchpad for a phone-like touchscreen display.

Specs are still TBC, with Lenovo suggesting it could get an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and the sort of speedy PCIe SSDs seen in the firm’s other productivity-focused models. A fingerprint reader lets you skip the Windows lockscreen, and those Type-C ports at the sides deliver Thunderbolt 4 transfer speeds.

There’s no word on price or a release date yet – or even if the concept will actually make production. But the rollable ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 got the green light, so it’s not out of the question. Given tis system ditches that model’s expensive motors, it could even be a little easier on the wallet.