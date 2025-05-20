Stuff

Razer’s super power gaming laptop might be the do-everything device I’ve been waiting for

The Razer Blade 14 is a slim and lightweight gaming laptop which you can spec out up to an RTX 5070 GPU for the very best performance

Until now, desktop PC gamers pretty much got all the fun. But thanks to the latest silicon chips, the top gaming laptops are more powerful than ever. Unfortunately, most of them are a little on the chunky side – not necessarily something you’d want to take with you.

But Razer’s all-new Razer Blade 14 is a 14-inch gaming laptop that’s crammed into the chassis of something you’d expect to find in a coffee shop next to someone editing spreadsheets. In fact, it’s almost the same weight and thickness as the latest MacBook Pro devices, but with more GPU muscle under the hood.

At 15.7mm thick and weighing 1.63kg, the Blade 14 is not only Razer’s slimmest 14-incher to date. This thing isn’t just thin, it’s carrying an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and AMD’s shiny new Ryzen AI 9 365 chip. That’s more than enough to crunch through your game library and handle any productivity task on the side. Of course, it comes with AI chops as well. We’re talking up to 50 TOPS of AI processing power, which is quite a lot for something of this size.

The Razer Blade 14 has a 3K OLED display that doesn’t have to beg for your attention. It’s fast, vibrant, and G-SYNC-enabled for those who hate screen tearing. Between the 120Hz refresh rate and a snappy 0.2 ms response time, you’ll see everything with precision. There’s also an upgraded cooling set-up with a “Thermal Hood” design, which sounds like it belongs on a Formula 1 car, if you ask me. The battery’s had some love too – it’s a 72WHr cell promising up to 11 hours of use. It’s a nice nod to those who might be tempted to use this as an all-rounder laptop.

Connectivity is fully covered. You’re getting USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 7, and even a MicroSD card reader for the creators in the crowd. The keyboard is fully RGB-customisable with Razer Chroma, because obviously it is. The whole thing is wrapped in anodised aluminium with a sand-blasted finish, so it looks slick and doesn’t immediately smudge.

If you’re not feeling the 14-incher, Razer’s also given the Blade 16 a little update, now with an RTX 5060 GPU. Same AMD Ryzen AI processor inside, same OLED screen, just a bigger canvas and more breathing room.

The Blade 14 is available now at $2300/£2000 directly from Razer in the US, UK, and EU. The new Blade 16 configuration lands at $2400/£2100, and you’ll find it in the same places.

