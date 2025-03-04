I wish my smart ring had this feature from Infinix’s upcoming gadget

I already wear the Ultrahuman Air smart ring to track my steps and sleep when I don’t want to wear my Apple Watch. It looks great, works really well, and even syncs with Apple Health. But I wish it offered one feature from Infinix’s upcoming ring – a charging case. It would make charging on the go much easier, rather that having to plug a charging dock into the wall.

At MWC 2025, Infinix gave me an exclusive look at its upcoming smart ring. You’ll find that it looks pretty similar to most other charging rings that are already on the market – but with one big difference. It comes with a charging case rather than a dock – just like wireless earbuds. This is very appealing, and will certainly make charging on the go much easier.

Infinix’s upcoming smart ring ticks all the major boxes you’d expect. It can track your heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, movement, and even breathing patterns. There’s also some AI smarts going on in the background to workout trends on your wider health. For example, Infinix told me you’d be able to get an overall report on your heart health, based on the metrics it tracks. I’m not quite sure what this will look like, but it’s an interesting idea.

Battery life will last for around a week, and the charging case will store enough power to juice the ring up “more than once.” Exact battery figures will be announced at a later date. You’ll be able to nab the ring in gold, black, silver, and potentially even some more colours.

Infinix will unveil its smart ring later this month in March 2025. It will launch alongside a new smartphone and a set of AI wireless buds. Pricing is unconfirmed, but Infinix told me it is focusing on affordability. So, expect this device to undercut the Galaxy Ring and Oura Ring on price.