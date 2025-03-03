This may be the best smartphone for the UK climate, but you can’t buy it

If there’s one thing you’re probably not supposed to do with top smartphones, it’s put them in extreme conditions. But this handset is one you’re supposed to get cold. The Realme 14 Pro and 14 Pro+ have a rear panel design that changes colour when it gets cold. It might be ideal for the British climate – it’s just a shame it’s not for sale here.

Realme partnered with Valeur Designers (the same brand responsible for Bang & Olufsen’s speakers) to create a phone that’s unlike anything else. The Pearl White variant is particularly eye-catching, featuring a seashell-like texture on the rear panel that ensures every unit is unique. As if that wasn’t enough, Realme has thrown in a temperature-sensitive, colour-changing pigment. Drop the temperature below 16°C, and you’ll see a mesmerising blue swirl appear on the back.

Of course, looks aren’t everything, and Realme has made sure the 14 Pro+ has the performance to back it up. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, it’s got enough grunt for daily tasks and gaming alike. Battery life should be impressive, thanks to a massive 6000 mAh cell that supports 80W fast charging. The display is another highlight – a 120Hz OLED panel with quad micro-curves, which puts it in the same visual league as Oppo’s, Xiaomi’s, and Vivo’s latest flagships.

It’s also built to last, with IP68/IP69 certification. That means it won’t just survive a dunk in water – it’ll withstand high-pressure jets (not sure why your smartphone would be facing one of these). But, this does make it one of the most durable mid-range phones on the market.

But the real showstopper (besides the design) here? The cameras. The Realme 14 Pro+ is one of the only phones in its class with a proper flagship-grade telephoto lens. It features a 50Mp 3x zoom camera using a 1/2-inch Sony IMX 896 sensor, alongside a 50Mp 1/1.56-inch main shooter. There’s also an 8Mp ultrawide, which is… fine. Adding to its photography credentials is a unique triple-flash system that adapts to ambient light temperature for more natural-looking shots.

With European availability announced at MWC 2025, the Realme 14 Pro+ will be available for €530, which is a solid deal given what it has to offer. However, UK buyers might be out of luck, as Realme officially exited the market in early 2024.