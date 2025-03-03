If you’ve been hankering for some new tech to grace your face (beyond the best headphones), you’re in luck — TCL-owned RayNeo has just shown off its Air 3s mixed reality glasses at MWC 2025, and there’s plenty to like from what we’ve seen so far.

Landing just months after the company first teased its 2025 mixed reality glasses lineup at CES in January (where they introduced the AI-powered X3 Pro and the camera-focused V3), the Air 3s, for the uninitiated, are essentially mixed-reality glasses that function as a portable display for any device supporting DisplayPort over USB-C.

You could, in essence, consider them a personal screen that perches rather elegantly upon your nose, offering a private viewing experience whether you’re commuting to work, or simply lounging around at home. As a certified fan of VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3, I’m a huge fan of overlaying virtual displays over the real world. But you wouldn’t catch me donning one of those hefty things on the train — which is why I find mixed reality glasses like the RayNeo 3s so appealing.

Slated for an April release at a surprisingly wallet-friendly $259 (UK pricing TBC), the lightweight XR glasses weigh in at a rather modest 76g (2g lighter than their predecessor), while beaming a rather generous virtual 201in screen before your very eyes, with an improved 650 nits peak brightness thrown in for good measure.

You shouldn’t have to wear earbuds for a half-decent audio experience either, as the Air 3s features what the company rather grandiosely calls a “Dual Opposing Acoustic Chamber Design” — essentially, four built-in speakers instead of the usual two. This arrangement supposedly delivers a 200%(!) improvement in sound quality with more detailed highs, clearer mids, and deeper bass than previous models. For those concerned about broadcasting their guilty pleasure viewing to fellow commuters, the glasses also incorporate “Whisper Mode 2.0” technology to reduce sound leakage — a claim that, like many before it, will require real-world testing to verify.

RayNeo has apparently devoted considerable attention to comfort as well — the Air 3s boasts balanced weight distribution (46.6% front, 53.3% back, if you want the details), with 15% less clamping force than previous iterations, and a nine-point FlexiFit adjustment system to accommodate different facial shapes

For those concerned about eye strain during marathon viewing sessions, the glasses also incorporate OptiCare technology, and have received TÜV SÜD Blue Light Protection Certification — credentials that suggest RayNeo is at least mindful of people strapping tiny screens inches from one’s eyeballs.