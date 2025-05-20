My favourite gaming laptop just got a lot more affordable with these new Nvidia graphics

With great 3D performance for its size and surprisingly decent battery life, the Zephyrus G14 has long been one of my favourite gaming laptops. Earlier this year, Asus made it that much harder to resist breaking out the credit card and buying one.

The 2024 Zephyrus G14 was a fantastic little laptop, but it maxed out with an RTX 4070. The 2025 Zephyrus G14 got enough cooling ability to cope with the demands of the new RTX 5080. 16GB of GDDR7 video memory and DLSS 4.0 support allowed this 1.5kg machine to power through even the most demanding games, with fancy effects like ray tracing enabled. It’s paired with AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and ‘multiple terabytes’ of speedy SSD storage.

But if you don’t need that much graphical grunt, the new RTX 5060 version could be the one to go for. It dials things back just enough to bring the price down without gutting the machine’s core appeal.

You’re still getting that gorgeous 3K 120Hz OLED display, and even with less GPU muscle, the RTX 5060 is no slouch. Nvidia reckons it’s a solid 20% leap over the RTX 4060. It adds Multi Frame Generation to push frame rates even higher. Combine that with a slimmer, lighter build than almost anything else in its class and a new $1800 price tag, and it’s looking like an easy sell. The larger Zephyrus G16 is also getting the RTX 5060 treatment, just like its little brother.

The rest of Asus’ ROG and TUF gaming laptop line-up is also joining the 5060 party. That’s seven new machines in total, now offering cheaper configurations that undercut their 5070-toting siblings by around $300 to $400. The Strix G16 and G18 are basically more straightforward versions of the RGB-soaked Strix Scar models. The G16 starts at $1500 and tops out at $2100, covering the full span of the RTX 5060 range.

Then there’s the TUF Gaming range. The A14, A16, A18, and F16 all now come with RTX 5060 options. These are clearly built to hit price points, but they’re still more than capable for mid-range gaming. You’re looking at refresh rates of at least 144Hz, and port selections that are mildly embarrassing – the A18 still includes a USB 2.0 plug. The range starts at $1600 thanks to the RTX 5060.