The BLAST [Free Wheel Maillechort] is Ulysse Nardin’s boldest creation yet

Ulysse Nardin has just revealed one of its most spectacular horological feats to date: the BLAST [Free Wheel Maillechort].

A limited edition of just 50 pieces, this technical marvel blends visual wizardry with mechanical mastery, featuring a gravity-defying dial that seems to suspend time itself.

At first glance, the BLAST [Free Wheel Maillechort] looks like a concept watch (nothing like any of the entries in our best watch list). Under a sculpted sapphire glass box – cut from a single block – its dial floats in three-dimensional space, revealing a cluster of flying components that appear to hover without support.

There’s no dial clutter, no traditional bridges, just pure watchmaking innovation.

Powering it all is the UN-176 calibre – a fully in-house movement anchored by the groundbreaking Ulysse Anchor Constant Escapement.

First introduced in 2015 and still one of the few of its kind, this silicon-based system delivers a consistent force to the balance wheel, ensuring accuracy throughout its seven-day power reserve. That’s fuelled by a double-barrel system at 12 o’clock, one of which spins in full view, while its twin works behind the scenes.

The tourbillon at 6 o’clock is the real showstopper. Suspended on hair-thin silicon blade springs, it looks like it’s levitating. It’s a real feat of micro-engineering that took two years to perfect and earned Ulysse Nardin the coveted Tourbillon Prize at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève.

The Maillechort dial – an alloy of copper, zinc, and nickel – brings a warm metallic sheen and will age beautifully over time, adding personal character to each of the 50 watches.

Even the case, a bold 45mm slab of white gold with sharp, sculpted angles, has been laser-etched for a futuristic aesthetic that contrasts with the heritage of its materials.

The BLAST is finished with a blue velvet rubber strap and a white gold deployant buckle, and is priced at US$126,600 / £111,380. You can register your interest now on Ulysse Nardin’s website.

