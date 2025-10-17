7 of the hottest watches launched this week

It’s been a busy week in Switzerland – the kind that makes my inbox groan under the sheer weight of new watch launches. Between Hublot, TAG Heuer, Zenith, and Omega, there’s been no shortage of shiny new releases vying for attention. I’ve trawled through them all and narrowed things down to seven that really stood out.

Of course, we also had the nostalgia-packed Casio x Back to the Future collaboration that’ll have film fans buzzing, as well as a gloriously retro digital watch from Seiko. But they’ve had their time in the spotlight – this list is all about the watches that I couldn’t get around to covering individually.

So, without further ado, here are seven of the hottest launches this week…

1. Hublot MP-17 MECA-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire

Hublot’s latest collab with artist Daniel Arsham feels like a full-on design experiment. The MP-17 Meca-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire (to give it its rather long, full name) feels like it’s been sculpted rather than built, with its fluid case lines, splash-shaped dial opening and transparent sapphire components giving it a sense of motion.

I love the unusual shape and colour combination here. The frosted titanium and sapphire play beautifully with the subtle green accents (on the hands, markers and power reserve) adding just enough pop. It’s bold and balanced.

Inside, Hublot’s compact Meca-10 manual-wind movement keeps things moving, visible through both the dial and sapphire caseback. It’s still recognisably a Hublot, complete with the six H-screws, but seen through Arsham’s artistic lens it feels like something completely new.

It’s limited to just 99 pieces. Daniel Arsham said, “This collaboration with Hublot explores the fluidity of time through a case inspired by the perfect geometry of a water droplet, crafted using Hublot’s Meca-10 movement. The watch’s transparent structure captures the clarity and motion of water, suspended, precise, and always in flux.”

2. Hermés H08 Chronograph

The Hermès H08 Chronograph in yellow just made me smile the moment I saw it. I really love the bright yellow; it’s bold, confident, and instantly reminds me of summer. The H08 line has always balanced sportiness with elegance, and this new chronograph pushes that even further.

The cushion-shaped case, crafted from a high-tech carbon–graphene composite, feels both light and solid, while the satin titanium bezel adds a subtle contrast. Inside ticks Hermès’ own H1837 automatic movement with a chronograph module.

It’s that vivid yellow strap and dial accents that steal the show, though. It’s playful without losing an ounce of sophistication.

3. Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon

Omega’s latest Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon models take one of its most iconic modern collections and make it even better. We’ve got technical improvements, visual upgrades, and the same lunar legacy that the Speedmaster is built on. The seven new versions span the “Dark” and “Grey” sides of the Moon, but all share the same ceramic case construction, now slimmer and more refined than ever.

What I really like about this new wave is the understated, monochromatic look. There’s something effortlessly cool about a matte black or grey Speedmaster that doesn’t shout for attention. The ceramic finishing, ‘Liquidmetal’ bezel, and laser-brushed dials show just how far Omega has pushed its materials game.

That said, my personal favourite is the version with the pop of red – the Black Edition with its red chronograph hand and matching dial accents. It gives just enough contrast to break the darkness without losing the stealthy aesthetic.

Inside beats Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibres, including a new manual-wind 9908.

4. TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time

TAG Heuer’s Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time is built for frequent travellers. It’s the first GMT chronograph in the Extreme Sport line, and, in fact, one of the first GMT chronographs I’ve ever seen.

The teal-green accents, rubber strap and openworked date disc, give it a distinctive TAG Heuer look. I love how TAG has leaned into this modern, highly technical, and instantly recognisable design.

Under the hood, the in-house TH20-02 automatic movement handles both time zones and chronograph duties. The dual-colour ceramic bezel is a clever touch too – one seamless block with perfect colour separation.

This Twin-Time arrives alongside a solid 18K rose gold version. And while it’s not part of this pair, the brand’s ongoing celebration of Formula 1’s 75th anniversary deserves a nod too. Particularly the limited-edition Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport, which pays tribute to every world champion since 1950.

5. Zenith DEFY Zero G

The Zenith Defy Zero G Sapphire is super impressive – partly because it’s stunning, but mostly because what’s happening inside. I love how technical it is. Rather than hiding the movement, Zenith’s transparent sapphire case puts its patented Gravity Control module right on display.

What’s that? I hear you ask. It’s a miniature gimbal system that keeps the escapement perfectly level, neutralising gravity’s pull in real time. No one else has pulled this off in a wristwatch, which which really showcases Zenith’s obsession with precision.

To mark the brand’s 160th anniversary, two new versions join the line-up – one fully transparent, the other a rich celestial blue. Both are cut from blocks of sapphire (second only to diamond in hardness) and limited to just ten pieces each. The lapis lazuli dial, speckled with gold pyrite, is breathtaking. Powered by the manual-wind El Primero 8812S calibre, it beats at a rapid 5Hz and delivers 50 hours of power.

6. Ulysse Nardin Freak [S Enamel]

The Ulysse Nardin Freak [S Enamel] adds a new layer of artistry: enamel. Available in two limited editions, one deep ruby red, the other a vibrant turquoise blue, each features a rotating guilloché-flinqué enamel hour disc handcrafted by Donzé Cadrans, Ulysse Nardin’s in-house enamel workshop.

But beneath that, the Freak S remains the one of the most complex time-only watches ever made, powered by the calibre UN-251 – a double-oscillator movement spread across six gear planes and featuring the world’s smallest differential. It’s wound by Ulysse Nardin’s Grinder system, one of the most efficient automatic mechanisms ever built.

Limited to just 50 pieces in each colour, the Freak [S Enamel] is a guarenteed conversation starter.

7. Nomos Glashuette Tetra

I’ve always had a soft spot for the Nomos Glashuette Tetra. It’s one of those watches that quietly sits in the corner of the line-up while everyone’s busy looking at the Tangente or Club. But honestly, it deserves far more attention than it gets. The square case gives it a personality all its own. It’s sharp and architectural, yet still unmistakably Nomos.

And I love that the brand has finally extended its recent burst of colour confidence to the Tetra. Nomos has been on a roll at the past few Watches & Wonders events, showing off playful, nature-inspired palettes to their minimalist aesthetic. The new Tetra Origins collection continues that streak perfectly, with dials in terracotta, sage, ochre, and basalt.

Inside, the hand-wound DUW 4001 movement keeps everything traditional – made in Glashütte, adjusted in six positions, and running for 53 hours.

The new Tetra collection is finished on a vegan velour strap in beige.

