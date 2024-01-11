Jackery’s Solar Generator Home Kit points to a hybrid future for home energy

We’ve heard a lot over the last couple of years from more companies offering huge power packs for camping or other off-grid activities. But we’re now seeing a lot more movement into a related technology; home power storage from the same manufacturers such as Jackery, EcoFlow and Bluetti.

Of course, being able to store power for emergency or EV charging isn’t new. Even Tesla’s Powerwall has been around in some form or another for 8 years now. But what is new is that these solutions are becoming more accessible. And that’s certainly the case with Jackery’s Solar Generator Home Kit announced at CES 2024.

The setup has a box that sits on the wall at home, but the battery power itself is stored on the type of power packs we’ve got used to seeing in recent times, notably Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Plus and an extra battery pack. So you can plug them in when at home or take them out with you if you need instead of having to have dedicated wall-mounted storage.

The power pack can be charged with solar thanks to fold-out, carryable panels, and the setup Jackery had at the show boasted two of these.

The wall box has an inverter plus a transfer switch plus a power management system. The setup offers a capacity of up to 10 kWh with 3000 watts of power and processes up to 1200 watts of solar input.

We think we’ll be seeing a lot more of battery backup systems over the coming years as our power needs at home increase, particularly with the move to EVs.

Jackery also showed off some unusual concepts during CES, the Solar Generator Rooftop Tent boasts integrated extendable solar panels and power storage.

Play

Then, the rather fantastic-looking Solar Generator Mars Bot with Sun Tracker is a photovoltaic energy storage device on wheels offering an output of 600W and very efficient swiveling solar panels Thanks to 4G sensors, laser radar and cameras, it boasts visual obstacle avoidance and movement planning plus it can track light and so move itself – and the panels – to where the sun is at its strongest.

Play

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home