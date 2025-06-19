The EcoFlow STREAM series makes using home solar generation easy

The cost of electricity is a huge talking point right now, so tapping into – and storing – renewable energy is becoming more and more popular. Combining solar panels with a battery storage system is a great way to generate power without needing to plug into the mains, and the STREAM series from EcoFlow allows you to reduce your dependence on the grid with advanced features.

Installation is simple, with no need to drill. The STREAM kits come with rigid solar panels capable of generating up to 2000W of solar energy combined plus some brackets to fit them to your balcony, roof, house facade or lay on the ground.

The STREAM Ultra and STREAM Pro batteries have integrated microinverters to turn that power into something useful.

Super-flat cables allow the generated power to pass through doorways or windows without obstruction, and the kit is suitable for installation in a wide range of settings, from small apartments to larger homes. The panels have an IP65 rating, so they’ll easily be able to shrug off the British weather.

Founded in 2017 by a group of battery engineers, EcoFlow aims to lead the global journey toward renewable energy with industry-leading portable power products, solar technology, and smart home energy solutions. It now operates in more than 140 regions around the world, and has 1192 patented technologies to its name.

The sun is shining

Solar panels only generate energy when the sun shines (though the STREAM microinverter activates with just 3W of solar input, ensuring a steady power supply to your home, even during early morning or dusk hours) and to make the best use of this you’ll want to store excess power in batteries. EcoFlow’s STREAM series revolutionises home generation by introducing an AI-powered home power plant network, a smart system that automatically coordinates multiple batteries throughout the home.

The STREAM series offers up to 2,300W dual-mode bypass AC output, which allows users to run 99% of home appliances on solar energy by plugging some directly into the battery packs. The system seamlessly feeds solar power into the home grid and simultaneously supplies devices with energy via two independent AC outputs. This innovation ensures that both low-energy devices, such as laptops, and high-energy devices, such as tumble dryers, can operate without mains power. Whether devices are supplied with energy via direct bypass or grid integration, solar energy intelligently adapts to the needs of the household, offering an unparalleled level of flexibility and efficiency.

All batteries, regardless of where they are placed, provide power at the same time, allowing for longer runtimes for high-wattage devices and reduced dependence on the grid. With STREAM, sers benefit from a simplified, efficient installation and flexible battery placement that guarantees effortless energy management. By intelligently automating energy flow and storage, this innovative technology helps pave the way for households to greatly lower their electricity costs.

Sleek and compact

EcoFlow has kits available that include battery packs, such as the STREAM Series Standard Set that includes a smart meter, and two battery packs that can be chained together to power higher-wattage appliances – or connect up to six for a huge 11.52kWh of storage. You can get them with and without solar panels, allowing you to create a new home generation setup, or enhance an existing one.

The STREAM AC Pro is compatible with microinverters of all brands, while the STREAM microinverter is compatible with almost all commercially available solar panels. The STREAM Ultra X, STREAM Ultra and STREAM Pro models are all-in-one solutions that combine microinverters and energy storage in one device, so all you need to do is add solar generating capacity.

The STREAM series uses a sleek and compact design that is 40% smaller than traditional systems, making it ideal for homes with limited space. Despite its size, it doesn’t compromise on performance. The system includes built-in safety features such as over-current protection, IP65 weatherproofing, and ultra-quiet operation with only 30 dB, ensuring safe and reliable operation in any environment.

The robust and efficient design guarantees outstanding performance, even in difficult weather conditions. Ecoflow’s user-friendly approach ensures that everyone – regardless of their technical knowledge – can benefit from clean and renewable energy.

For more information, and to see more of EcoFlow’s innovative product line, visit uk.ecoflow.com.