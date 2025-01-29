A trip to the Lake District convinced me to go solar – here’s why

In an unexpected move, I’ve been sold on solar! Not by some sleazy salesperson. But rather Tesla (yes, the electric car brand) sent me to its Lake District house for a weekend and told me to live with it. And after a weekend, I know I’ll be installing it on my house.

You see, it’s not just the solar panels that have sold me. We don’t get nearly enough sun for that. But rather, the energy system that goes with them. Here’s why I’m suddenly sold.

I’m ready to say “hola” to solar

While you probably know the Tesla brand thanks to its electric cars, the brand has a whole energy ecosystem. The concept is beautifully simple: harvest solar power during the day, store it, and then use it during peak hours when electricity rates inevitably skyrocket. It’s better than regular solar panels, thanks to the smart system and power storage.

Over in the US, Tesla makes its own solar panel tiles for your roof. And it looks like this is heading to the UK gradually. But you can use any solar panel in the set up. Of course, it all needs to be professionally hooked up. Since the UK isn’t exactly the best place for solar panels (my weekend in the Lakes saw mainly snow), the system has another trick up its sleeve.

Tesla’s Powerwall can actually charge itself from the grid. During cheaper energy times, it tops the battery up, and uses this when the rates increase in peak hours. It can do this with the solar panels working at full function, or if there’s hardly any sun. Basically, it makes sure you’re paying as little as possible while keeping the lights on.

In the house in the Lake District, there was only one Powerwall. You can hook up multiple Powerwalls to store more energy – meaning you can rely on the grid less. When you purchase the system, there is some clever calculations that help you work out how many you should buy for optimal savings. According to Tesla, the average UK household could save around £1,450 a year if they pair one of these with a solar setup. And given the state of energy bills these days, that’s not exactly small change.

But it’s not just about saving money, it’s also about keeping the lights on when everything else goes dark. Power cuts might not be the biggest problem in the UK, but when they do happen, it’s usually at the worst possible time. Powerwall steps in instantly, turning itself into the home’s energy source. A feature called Storm Watch even preemptively charges the battery to full before bad weather, so you’re ready for whatever nature throws your way.

How well does it actually work?

The built-in solar inverter can output anywhere from 3.68 kW to 11.04 kW, depending on where you are in the UK. And because it borrows Tesla’s fancy thermal management system from the Model 3, it works in any climate. Including partially underwater.

During my stay, there wasn’t much sun, as I mentioned. The average use from the solar panels was actually sitting at 0%. So I didn’t get the best example of how efficient the panels can be, but this would vary for each solar panel maker. However, the home was still 32% self-powered, using energy saved in the Powerwall rather than from the grid.

About a third of the power I used during the day was at the lowest price it could be, from whenever the Powerwall was last topped up. And the rest of the time the house was drawing from the grid, it should have been at more price-efficient times.

The icing on top of the cake is how it integrates with the rest of Tesla’s lineup. If you’ve got a Tesla car, the energy system plays nice. With the Charge on Solar feature, you can tell your Tesla to only charge using excess solar energy, effectively making your car run on sunshine. And if you’re off-grid? The Powerwall can still keep your EV juiced up, making for one of the most sustainable home charging setups you can get.

After spending a weekend with Tesla’s energy system, it’s hard not to be impressed. Buying the system will end up saving me money on energy bills constantly, which is the real draw. Plus, it’s definitely better for the environment. If you’re interested in checking out Tesla’s system, you can find out more information here. There’s a promo where you can win a full set-up for free.