I’ll have to order Tesla’s refreshed Model Y when it launches here

Earlier this year, I reviewed the refreshed Tesla Model 3 and declared it the new standard for electric cars. Now, Tesla’s long-rumoured Model Y refresh has landed in the Asia Pacific region, and it looks even better. Tesla is yet to confirm when the new vehicle will roll out globally, but we assume it’ll be late-2025.

While the new Model Y might further change before a global release, we now know what we’re getting. The updated electric crossover, codenamed “Project Juniper,” brings a long list of tweaks aimed at keeping the world’s best-selling EV ahead of its rapidly improving competition.

The 2025 Model Y ushers in a sleek new look, with front and rear lightbars giving it a modern, Cybertruck-inspired flair. Subtly reshaped bumpers and a drag coefficient of just 0.22 keep things slippery. It’s an improvement that promises better range and efficiency. And while it’s grown slightly longer (by 47mm), it remains a compact and aerodynamic SUV.

Inside, Tesla has polished things up a bit. Think ventilated front seats, an upgraded 15.4-inch touchscreen, and the addition of an 8-inch rear screen for backseat passengers. The rear seats even recline electronically now, so everyone can ride in style – or at least snooze on long trips. If you’ve ever dreamed of dumping ice into your frunk for drinks or soggy beach gear, Tesla’s added a drain hole to make that dream a reality.

Efficiency remains the headline. Tesla claims the updated Model Y can now achieve up to 447 miles of range for the Long Range All-Wheel Drive model under China’s optimistic test cycle – 73 miles more than the outgoing model. Don’t expect those figures to survive Europe’s stricter WLTP tests, but it’s still an improvement. The Rear-Wheel Drive version also sees a bump, now offering up to 368 miles.

Performance has been tweaked too. The Long Range All-Wheel Drive model shaves half a second off its 0–60 mph time, down to 4.3 seconds. The Rear-Wheel Drive takes 5.8 seconds – a touch slower than before but still respectably quick. Handling and ride comfort have also received attention, with new suspension components promising a smoother and quieter experience.

If Tesla’s recent launches in China are any indication, the new Model Y could start at just under £50,000 in the UK. That’s a slight bump up from the current £46,990. This increase isn’t surprising given the added features, but it may sting a bit for buyers already grappling with rising costs in the EV market.