The bonkers high-tech Denza Z9 GT crabwalks and I’ve just driven one

According to its German designer Wolfgang Egger, the Denza Z9 GT has been three years in the making. This premium model from the high-tech sub brand of Chinese manufacturing giant BYD is clearly aimed at the European market, with prominent styling touches that echo the likes of the Porsche Panamera or Taycan. Much is also being made by the company of its focus on technology, especially when it comes to the interior.

The Denza Z9 GT packs in more than one party trick for good measure. This 5m long, 2m wide car can’t just use its four-wheel steering system to get in and out of tight spots; it can perform crazy U-turns that make the turning circle of a city car seem excessive, and even crabwalk.

It’ll be arriving in Europe early next year as an EV or a plug-in. I’ve just had a drive in a shooting brake variant of the latter, in controlled surroundings due to my car having a Chinese specification. There’s some fine-tuning to be done on the software front, but it is, in essence, the same car that could tempt Porsche buyers if the price is right.

The styling

OK, it’s a little on the generic side, and leans a little heavily on nods towards Porsche’s saloons, but the European design minds behind the Denza Z9 GT have done just enough to give it a unique feel in places. Sleek lines impress even if the exterior colour of my example did not. It was a lot more interesting on the inside though, with an upmarket layout full of dark leather that felt great to the touch.

It feels quite consistent overall, with the bodylines spiced up along the side with a cool complimentary dark trim flourish. This runs from the back of the front wing down and along the doors. At either end of that are the 20in alloys, which are also a success. Up front, the nose looks quite mean with its long Porsche-flavoured headlamps, while underneath are big air intakes that presumably help keep things cool as well as looking quite imposing too.

The rear end, meanwhile, is a bit more rotund and looks slightly bloated with the sizable taillights and a lower section that is comprised of lots of angular plastic. The boot space isn’t the biggest either for a car of this size, although exact figures aren’t available as I write. Nevertheless, the Denza Z9 GT does hold its own on the design front although doubtless many will pass by and wonder quite what that logo means. Wings, apparently.

The drive

I thought the Denza Z9 GT felt properly posh when I initially got behind the wheel. It takes a while to get your head around the touchscreen-centric controls, much of which was even more confusing due to the fact this was a Chinese spec car with software tweaks yet to be finished. However, engaging drive was done by touching a large crystal on the centre console, which was reminiscent of something found in a Volvo or Polestar. Cars arriving here will apparently have a column shifter though.

The car performs well enough too, with power coming when it’s needed from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, augmented by an electric motor at the front and twin electric motors at the rear. Putting my foot down got a very decent response and it feels like there’s plenty in the tank when it’s needed. The Denza also boasts air suspension and clever steering, which means both the front and back wheels turn. This isn’t unique but works in quite an acute fashion when called upon. That makes this car very manoeuvrable considering its size and that turning circle is mighty impressive.

I thought the ride quality was okay too, although the 20in rims did rattle over some intentional obstacles during my run in the car and left me feeling glad about the sumptuous levels of seating comfort. I guess it’ll work okay on UK roads, mind. That’s not to forget the Denza Z9 GT’s crab walking and parking skills, which once you’ve set it up using the onscreen menu system, will squeeze the car into ridiculously small spaces. There’s a lot of tyre scrunching and rubber fumes when this is going on though, but no doubt it’ll turn heads in the high street.

The technology

After being reminded several times during the launch that Denza is first and foremost a tech company it came as no surprise to be wowed by the features and functions of the Z9 GT. It’s certainly fully loaded when it comes to screen magic, the centrepiece being a 17.3in touchscreen, supplemented by 13.2in screens either side, one for the driver and the other for the front seat passenger. Denza designers have been reasonably sensible though and kept some physical buttons dotted around.

This thinking continues with neat soft touch buttons for exiting the car, while hidden in the centre is a spot for chilling drinks and keeping your sandwiches cool. Adding a touch of flair is the extensive electric seat adjustment, which adds in massage functionality as well as dynamic bolster adjustment as you drive. Step on the accelerator and the sides of the seats start hugging you automatically, which is a nice touch. After dark appeal is also boosted thanks to 128-colour ambient lighting. Rounding out the tech fest is a 20-speaker audio system from French supplier Devaliet.

Denza Z9 GT verdict

While the Denza Z9 GT left a sizeably positive impressive on me and ticks the right boxes on most fronts, I guess just how well this car does will boil down to price.

However, quite how much it will cost remains unconfirmed at present, and when it’ll arrive is not firmed up either. Knowing just how quickly Chinese carmakers move though, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if you start seeing the Denza Z9 GT as early as later this year.

It’s hard to convince folks to part with their cash when German premium brands are such a cosseted thing in the UK, but there is quite a lot here to like. Quite how much of it we’ll actually get remains to be seen.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 While it’s no Porsche Panamera or Taycan, anyone wanting premium without the price tag and who isn’t a badge snob should investigate, unless it ends up costing the same. Pros Lots of cool onboard tech inside and out Overall fit and finish feels generally good Decent amount of puff and clever steering Cons No clear indication of price at this stage Ride and performance not quite Porsche Not appealing to premium badge addicts

Denza Z9 GT technical specifications

Powertrain 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine + Permanent magnet synchronous motor Battery 28.5kW Power 858bhp (combined, peak) Torque Undisclosed 0-60mph 3.6sec Top speed Undisclosed Range 684 miles (combined) Charge rate 82kWh Cargo volume Undisclosed