I couldn’t wait to review the MG Cyberster – and it’s mostly great news

The fact that the MG Cyberster exists at all is good news in my book. I’m a big fan of two-door convertible sports cars, which aside from the Mazda MX-5 and BMW Z4, are now almost all firmly in luxury territory. Ones with battery power are even thinner on the ground, so naturally I couldn’t wait to get behind the wheel.

The two-car lineup starts with the Trophy, which offers up 335bhp from a single-motor, rear-wheel drive setup. The 495bhp GT edition I’ve been driving adds a second motor and all-wheel drive, but can still be had for a smidgen under £60,000. That’s under half what a Maserati GranCabrio Folgore will set you back – and you won’t have to wait for one, unlike the still-in-development electric Porsche Boxster.

There’s a small matter of weight, of course: the Cyberster is nigh-on two tonnes. Does that blunt what should be the sharpest of driving instruments?

How we test cars Every electric car reviewed on Stuff is tested on a range of road surfaces and, where possible, in varying weather conditions. We use our years of experience to compare with rivals and assess ergonomics, technology features and general usability. Manufacturers have no visibility on reviews before they appear online, and we never accept payment to feature products. Find out more about how we test and rate products.

The styling

I thought the MG Cyberster was very striking when I first saw images of it but, seeing it for real, the effect is even more impressive. Other people seemed to think so too, with the sportster gaining quite a few admiring looks from passers-by. Living with the car is even more interesting. Mainly because the MG Cyberster features electric scissor doors, which lift up towards the front wings and surprise most folks who are in the immediate vicinity. It certainly turns heads.

MG has done a great job with the interior too. The twin seats are a highlight, being very comfy and offering up a premium feel thanks to their enveloping nature. It’s easy to see where there are some savings going on, like the tick of the indicators is exactly the same as that found in the MG4 EV hatchback. Nevertheless, overlook a minor point like that and the low-budget charm of the infotainment software and things are not bad at all.

Opening the doors can be done using a right/left button on the keyfob, a button on the top of each door, or from the centre console once inside. This area is also home to a neat array of drive buttons, which work well. Getting in and out is easy too and, once the roof is down, the MG Cyberster looks every but the proper GT-style car it is meant to be. The back end, with the arrowed taillights is the best end for me but catch it from the front and it’s easy to convince yourself this is, perhaps, a Jaaag.

I was really surprised at the size of the boot too, which has enough room for cables and a decent amount of shopping. Even more so considering the fold-down roof gets hidden in another compartment just ahead of the boot lid. I guess this is the advantage of the MG Cyberster being quite a long car at over four and a half metres. I think my silver example looked a little more understated though and a madder colour really could have livened it up a bit, just like MG has done so well with the 4 and that wild orange paint option. The red one shown here really pops, mind.

The drive

The MG Cyberster certainly feels like it’s ready to be driven, with a great low slung seating position that offers a decent view out over the long bonnet. Rear view vision is less impressive, however, but I found the 360-degree camera setup and excellent door mirrors got me in and out of spaces without fuss. Selecting drive is done via the buttons on the centre console, while it’s also possible to change drive modes from Comfort to Sport easily enough too using the paddle on the right side of the wheel. The left side lets you control brake regen.

To be honest, I didn’t feel like I wanted to start careering around in the Cyberster in Sport mode and used Comfort most of the time. I think this is because it feels more like a laid-back GT-style sportster and, as such, it did a great job of getting me around – especially with one-pedal driving set up. The ride is a little lumpy on our less good stretches of road, but whenever I hit a decent spot for a while the Cyberster sat on the road perfectly. The very cool 20in alloys, shod with 245/275 Pirelli rubber, offered reassuring levels of grip too.

That’s not to say the MG Cyberster can’t get up and go, and the few times I gave it the beans the car really comes alive. All that torque on damp winter roads felt a little skittish at times, which tended to make me want to ease off the throttle a bit. There’s a bright red ‘Super Sport’ button on the steering wheel too, just in case you want an occasional bit of extra excitement as it unlocks launch control and a track mode.

The technology

As an MG4 owner myself, I know that some of the moans about the software in these Chinese cars can be justified. I’ve learned to live with the foibles in the MG4, especially when it comes to the infotainment system. It’s much the same with the MG Cyberster.

Don’t get me wrong, there was everything I needed displayed across the dash, from a crisp, clear and very usable 7in infotainment screen on the left side that’s compact but delivers. The 10.25in screen in front of the wheel offers up a really nice speedo and associated information array. Meanwhile, the 7in screen to the right of the steering wheel is more about additional info such as efficiency and doubles up to show exterior camera angles too.



However, I did experience some minor niggles, like the really loud warnings and alerts that (initially at any rate) made me properly jump. Some fiddling inside the menus allowed me to reduce their impact somewhat or switch them off altogether. The biggest foible I found, though, was the way the software seemed a little inconsistent, with things like the radio suddenly not working anymore and needing to be switched on again – this happens in the MG4 too. One morning, after getting in, the displays didn’t switch on and the seat didn’t return to its set position either. I’m not sure why, though it was a cold winter day.



Oh, and the slightly daft thing is the way the steering wheel rim gets in the way of the view of the satellite navigation screen, but I guess that’s the compromise needed to retain the flow of the interior design. Overall, though, the setup is decent and it all looks nice enough, especially when it comes to the climate control screen below the transmission selector area. It’s rounded out with a respectable though slightly innocuous audio system.

MG Cyberster verdict

I really quite like the MG Cyberster, and as I’m not sure how many will make it to UK roads, it has a touch of exclusivity. This car turns heads as well, especially when those scissor doors pop up. It drives nicely enough too, and the rear-wheel drive model is not only cheaper than the four-wheel GT edition, but should provide similar levels of fun while saving you £5K into the bargain.

There are a few things that take the edge off, like the idiosyncratic in-car systems and alert stuff. Overall, though, the MG Cyberster feels like it’s been well thought out and seems nicely put together too.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 Striking looks and lively performance makes the MG Cyberster largely a success and the fact that they’re even building it in the first place is to be commended. Pros Perfect EV for Brits who love a convertible Awesome exterior looks and a cool interior too Very decent performance despite the weight Cons Quirky in-car systems can be mildly irritating Shy types might not like the attention-getting doors Hefty weight takes its toll on the battery range

MG Cyberster GT technical specifications

Powertrain Permanent magnet synchronous motor Battery 77kWh Power 495bhp Torque 535lb-ft 0-60mph 3.2 sec Top speed 121mph Range 276 miles Maximum charge rate 144kWh Cargo volume 249 litres