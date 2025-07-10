The all-electric Lexus RZ550e F Sport has yoke steering, and I’m not convinced that’s a good thing

Stuff Verdict The RZ returns with the build quality and refinement you’d expect from a Lexus. The 550e F Sport even helps raise the excitement levels a bit. Pros Yoke steering adds a unique touch

Introduction

While there’s no shortage of options when it comes to plush electric mid-size SUVs, including the likes of the Tesla Model Y, the Polestar 4 and the Audi Q4, Lexus is coming in strong with the updated RZ. As well as adding more range and improved handling, a mid-life facelift has injected a bit more performance: the the RZ550e F Sport driven here is now the pick of the bunch for petrolheads.

A dual motor, all-wheel drive layout is good for 408bhp and 0-62mph in just 4.4sec, with simulated manual shifting and accompanying faux engine noise meant to make you feel more connected to the machinery.

It also does steering a little differently, with a yoke-style wheel and steer-by-wire setup. I’ve driven a Lexus with this arrangement before, but the latest iteration has been tweaked to work a little more effectively. Effectively enough, though? Time to find out…

The styling

Once Lexus gets a design theme going it seems to stick to it, and the latest RZ continues this trend. The F Sport Takumi grade takes things a step further though, with striking Neutrino Grey Bi-Tone paintwork complimented by the rather sober black and grey interior. Anyone looking for some livelier tones will love the Sonic Copper and Hazel of the Takumi edition. The interior reminded me of a late 1970s Austin Princess. A compliment? I think so.

The duo tone paintwork might not be to everyone’s taste, but I think middle of the bonnet and the roofline being in contrasting black suits the performance angle of this car. There’s the unmistakable expanse of the Lexus grille upfront, along with mean-looking angular headlights. Out back, the rear end looks surprisingly high, which is mainly down to the use of black along the bottom of the bumper.

In fact, the whole stance of the RZ is high riding, especially on the 20in rims, which works quite well overall. I like the understated taillight array too, which runs from the rear wings right across the tailgate. A low-key spoiler and Lexus spelt out in letters adds to the classy effect. Another hit is the intricate panel work that runs along the side of the car, with raised door handles adding an extra bit of character for good measure. There’s nothing too radical going on, but prospective Lexus owners will probably be fine with that. Much the same can be said for the by-numbers interior, which is comfortable enough.

The drive

The RZ I got to drive comes with the headline-grabbing yoke steering wheel, which has a steer-by-wire system. This is quite a different way to drive a car it has to be said, especially if you like the idea of being able to move your hands around the wheel. The yoke meant I had to keep my hands in one place, although Lexus has tweaked the top slightly to allow for more enjoyable hand positioning. It’s definitely different, though. The way the indicators and wipers are on small stalks fixed to the yoke also took me a while to get used to.

I found the steer-by-wire system better here than the last time I tried it. The steering recalibrates to suit the task in hand, so tight turns and parking require less lock than you might think. Whether or not it’ll ever become a mainstream preference remains to be seen, however, as too many people like the freedom to keep their hands in different places on a wheel as they drive. Even more so on longer runs. I think I’m of the same opinion.

Aside from that, the drive setup is much the same as that found in other Lexus models. There’s a circular drive selector in the centre console and a prominent power button up on the dash. I rather like the current Lexus dial arrangement, and a big central screen offers access to drive modes. If you’re not prone to changing these while on the go, it’s no big deal.

You get plenty of power here, with the RZ500e providing excellent acceleration and a decent top speed. The F Sport also gets Interactive Manual Drive, or the ability to seemingly shift gears manually via paddles. It works, but can’t shake the feeling of being a gimmick. It’s certainly not as convincing as the shifting found in a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. The big battery naturally adds to the weight of the car, too, so it feels rather heavy as it goes through tight corners at speed.

The driving position is good and there’s a decent view out the front and the sides. Reversing tends to call for the camera to be used, with that small tailgate window not offering a lot of visibility.

The technology

There’s not a whole lot that’s revolutionary about the suite of tech found inside the RZ range. There’s a decent 14in infotainment display, which does the job via some respectable graphics and nimble functionality. As I’d expected, the electric adjustable seats were great, while the Lexus Safety System + active safety and driver assistance systems tick over nicely if you’re in need of some help behind the wheel.

One of the best bits of innovation though, was the delicious hue of the panoramic roof, which featured a dark-dimming capability to react with the light outside. I thought it helped give the interior of my RZ a really cool ambience, especially in strong sunlight.

Less great is the digital instrument panel in front of the steering wheel which, as was the same in earlier models, lacks a certain something. Overall, Lexus tech is workmanlike and gets the job done, but could do with a little more zing.

Lexus RZ verdict

If I was looking for thrills and had my heart set on a Lexus, I’d definitely head in the direction of the RZ550e F Sport. For everyday use and more sensible driving, though, the lowlier RZ 350e feels perfectly adequate for average needs and gets the benefit of more range – up to 352 miles – which is decent.

No Lexus can be considered a bargain, though, and the RZ550e F Sport will almost certainly land further into niche territory. Still, brand devotees will love the mid-life improvements on offer here.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 The RZ returns with the build quality and refinement you’d expect from a Lexus. The 550e F Sport even helps raise the excitement levels a bit. Pros Yoke steering adds a unique touch Plenty of power and range Elegant interior and exterior Cons Not that interesting to drive Expensive versus some rivals Steer-by-wire might not be for everyone

Lexus RZ technical specifications

Powertrain Permanent magnet synchronous electric motor Battery 77kWh Power 408bhp Torque 397lb-ft 0-62mph 4.4sec Top speed 112mph Range 279 miles Maximum charge rate 150kW Cargo volume 522 litres