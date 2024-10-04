The best-selling electric car now goes even further with new spec

Tesla’s Model Y is the best-selling electric car. It’s slightly bigger than the Model 3 that you’ve probably seen on the roads, offering more room on the inside. And now, the Model Y can go even further on one charge. It’s all thanks to a new long range rear-wheel drive spec that joins the line-up.

The new Tesla Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive edition is an electric crossover that can squeeze out an impressive 373 miles per charge. That’s longer than the current Long Range AWD version, that taps out at 331 miles. The new spec is actually cheaper, too. At £46,990, it’s £6,000 lighter on the wallet than its all-wheel drive sibling.

Now, before you get too excited, the new RWD version doesn’t have quite the range flex of the Model 3, which tops out at 390 miles. But in terms of efficiency, this Model Y Long Range RWD can manage 4 miles per kWh on 20-inch wheels, and it nudges that up to 4.17 miles per kWh if you stick with the smaller 19-inchers. They’ll help you achieve that headline 373 miles.

Despite being rear-wheel drive, the new Model Y doesn’t skimp on performance either. You’ll be catapulted from 0-60mph in just 5.5 seconds, which is comfortably brisk enough for a midlife crisis on a budget. Top speed? A tidy 135mph. And of course, you get the privilege of charging at up to 250kW at one of Tesla’s Supercharger locations across the UK.

If you do want more speed and power (as some bloke off the telly goes on about), the Model Y Performance gets you from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds for £59,990. Or, the Model 3 can get you from 0-60 in as little as 2.9 seconds, with some decent finance deals currently on offer.