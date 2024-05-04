I loved the Tesla Cybertruck, here’s how you can see it in the UK

Tesla first announced the Cybertruck back in 2019 to a pretty mixed reaction. Like Marmite, the electric truck instantly split opinions. You either loved it or hated it, all down to its unique design. Unlike other top EVs, it features only straight lines, and the whole thing is made from stainless steel panels. It looks like something straight out of Cyberpunk 2077 or Blade Runner.

Fast forward to today, and the Cybertruck is starting to ship out in the US. It’s not available to buy over here in the UK just yet, but it is going on tour in Europe. I was one of the first people outside of the US to get in the Cybertruck and take a look. And I absolutely loved it. Here’s what I thought, and how you can check it out for yourself.

What I thought of the Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck looks like it drove straight out of a post-apocalyptic movie set, sporting a body made from cold-rolled steel. This isn’t just any steel, mind you, but the kind that’s supposedly bulletproof. It’s Ultra Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel, if you care about that sort of detail. During its launch, Musk decided to demonstrate this by having someone throw a metal ball at the windows, resulting in… well, broken windows. But Joe Rogan shot the truck with a crossbow and it survived. You know, just in case you ever find yourself under fire.

The vehicle’s sharp angles and flat surfaces could make you wonder if it was designed using only a ruler. It’s definitely not winning any awards for aerodynamics. But it stands out, and in the car world, that counts for something. Personally, I love the Cybertruck’s design. It’s completely out there, and I can’t get past how cool it is. Practical? Perhaps less so. But who cares when it’s got the cool factor.

There’s also no denying that this thing is huge – much bigger than I thought. Especially when you start to play with the adjustable suspension. The wheels alone are so much bigger than any other truck I’ve seen. 33.5-inches to be precise. And that’s probably one of the biggest factors for why it’s not arriving in the UK just yet.

Underneath that unconventional exterior, the Cybertruck promises some impressive specs. It offers an estimated towing capacity of more than 14,000 pounds. And despite a less than aerodynamic design, this beast can achieve an acceleration speed that can leave some sports cars in the dust – 0 to 60 mph in about 2.6 seconds for the top-tier model. That’s faster than the new Tesla Model 3 Performance. Not too shabby for a vehicle that looks like a doorstop.

Inside the cargo bed, you’ll find two 120V power outlets and one 240V outlet, to plug in wherever you go. For the first time, Tesla Powershare tech lets you transfer charge to any other device – including other electric vehicles, and your home. Tesla claims it will offer three versions of the Cybertruck, ranging from single-motor rear-wheel drive to a triple-motor all-wheel drive. The latter should give you enough oomph to tackle steep terrains (and probably even a zombie apocalypse), should the need arise.

Inside, the Cybertruck is as minimal as it gets, with a 17-inch touchscreen dominating the dashboard, much like other Tesla models. Seating is for six, which makes it family-friendly if your family enjoys riding in something that resembles an armoured personnel carrier. Tesla’s usual suite of tech features, like Autopilot and an advanced infotainment system join the truck. There’s a unique detail on the software, with a font designed just for the Cybertruck. Because… why not, I guess?

This thing is extremely impressive – it’s a sight to behold. And even though I didn’t get to drive it, the fact it can lurch all this weight around with a 0 to 60mph of 2.6 seconds is mind boggling. I want one. Tesla, you guys can hook me up, right?

How you can check it out in the UK

If, like me, you’re also drawn to the Cybertruck, you’ll be pleased to hear that you can go and check it out as well. You won’t be able to drive it, and it sounds like members of the public won’t get to sit in it, either.

Starting this week and running through to 7 July, the Cybertruck will strut its stuff in over 100 locations spread across 20 countries. This European tour marks the first opportunity for many to get up close and personal with what can only be described as the most polarising pickup in automotive history.

The tour kicks off in the UK. The first stop? Tesla Centre Park Royal, starting 4 May. Whether you love it or hate it, you can’t deny the Cybertruck demands attention, and it’ll be soaking up plenty during its weekend display. After this it’ll tour the rest of a UK through a mix of Tesla locations and ones out in public. You can see the full list of locations on Tesla’s website.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home