Tesla’s Model 3 gets even faster with a new Performance model

Tesla’s Model 3 is the best-selling electric family saloon. But, since it’s electric, it can go blisteringly fast, just like other top EVs. The 2024 refresh to the Model 3 brought a number of improvements to the car, including making it more aerodynamic. But there’s a new Performance variant that’s just been unveiled, that gets even faster. It can go from 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds.

This new Model 3 Performance is powered by a new generation performance drive unit. It can deliver over 460 horsepower, enabling the car to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, and reach a top speed of 163 mph. That’s compared to the long-range variant that maxes out at 125mph and has a 0 to 60 mph of 4.2 seconds. Tesla has not only focused on power but also on precision. This Model 3 features a performance-tuned chassis with bespoke hardware for improved stiffness and a higher performance baseline. This includes significant updates to the chassis hardware such as increased structural stiffness, updated springs, stabilizer bars, and bushings, all tailored to enhance responsiveness and driving dynamics.

Track Mode V3 is a standout addition, integrating motor controls, suspension controls, powertrain cooling, and Tesla’s Vehicle Dynamics Controller (VDC) into a single system. This allows for a more customisable driving experience. The driver can adjust handling balance, stability controls, and regenerative braking through a new user interface.

From the outside, the Model 3 Performance presents a bespoke design with a new front and rear offering even more aggressive styling and aerodynamics. The car also features integrated cooling ducts, a rear diffuser, and a carbon-fibre spoiler to optimize lift balance and high-speed stability. Inside, Tesla introduces new Sports Seats that provide better lateral support for dynamic driving, enhancing both functionality and comfort. These seats, like those in other Model 3 variants, offer heating and ventilation, ensuring comfort is not sacrificed for performance.

The Model 3 Performance still maintains the quiet and comfortable cabin that the model is known for. It also includes the same 15.4-inch responsive touchscreen, which controls everything from media to vehicle settings. And you’ll find everything else you love about the 2024 Model 3. The sleeker headlights reappear, as does the new Tesla badge on the back. You get the LED light bar that wraps around the cabin, and the new indicator buttons on the wheel that replace stalks. And of course, you can get Autopilot – just as you can on any Tesla.

While the 2024 Model 3 line-up starts at £39,990 in the UK for the standard versions, the Performance model will set you back £59,990. Tesla is aiming to start pulling up these cars in Q2, so expect them to start arriving by the summer. You can view the latest availability and place an order directly from Tesla.

