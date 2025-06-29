Best power banks and portable chargers in 2025 for charging on the go

Even the best smartphone is useless without power. A dead device won’t get you very far. Facing the dreaded red bar? Whether you’re camping away from the mains or commuting on 1-percent, put an end to your power struggle with the back-up batteries below.

From compact packs to high-capacity hubs, we’ve rounded up the best portable chargers to keep your gear going wherever you do. We’ve also included a few rugged power banks for adventurous energy, plus our favourite solar panel for proper off-grid refills.

Not sure what’s watt? We’ve also included a few buying tips to help you decipher the spec sheets and pick a power source with the numbers to meet your needs.

Why you can trust Stuff: Our team of experts rigorously test each product and provide honest, unbiased reviews to help you make informed decisions. For more details, read how we test and rate products.

The best portable chargers you can buy today:

The pocket pack

1. INIU Carry P50-E1

When pocket space is at a premium, you need to be selective about what you carry. Add this mini bank to your trouser ensemble for quick refills with zero bulge.

Lightweight at 160g, it’s barely bigger than a tin of mints. It doesn’t do anything to freshen your breath, but it will fully refresh your phone. It can even give your laptop an emergency burst.

The high-speed hub 2. Ugreen Nexode 25,000mAh A trickle won’t help you in a pickle. Go from flat to full in half the time with this supercharged cylinder. Split its 145W output across the pair of USB-C ports for full-bore boosting, or divide the oomph to feed four at once. The brick itself takes two hours to refill. Got time to recharge? The MagSafe dock does 15W while you watch.

The recycled refill

3. Gomi Power Bank Every charger has a carbon footprint. Feel better about your power bank with this eco-energiser. Its swirly marbled shell is made from layers of waste plastic and reinforced with recycled aluminium, while the cells inside are sourced from old e-bike batteries. Plus, all of its parts can be replaced. Ideal if you want to switch up the Pollock look when it’s worn out. Buy Now

The generous generator

4. Anker SOLIX C300 Working from the wilderness? Off-grid doesn’t have to mean offline. Whether you’re pitching a tent or a tender, this back-country backup keeps all your gear powered up. With a massive 288Wh battery and seven outputs (including two plugs and a car socket), the only thing the C300 can’t boost is the data signal. Add an optional solar panel for a truly untethered setup. The boostable booster

5. EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus You know a power bank means business when it has its own backup battery. Standalone, the River 3 Plus can run a fridge for two hours. But if your campsite setup demands more juice, stacking is the answer. Extra cells ship in two sizes. Docked atop the bigger one, it maxes out at a whopping 858Wh. Pack several and you can keep the current coming. The drone dock

6. DJI Power 500 One day, drones will do air-to-air refuelling. Until then, this supply unit is the next best thing. Designed to minimise your downtime, its super-fast SDC port can get a compatible DJI kit brimmed and airborne within 30 minutes. Taking a break from the aerobatics? Its 1000W output is enough to run a kettle, while an arsenal of connectors means it can charge and be charged by almost anything. The tough top-up

7. RUGD. Power Brick I Water and electricity make shocking companions. If you’re heading where it’s wet, try this durable booster. With ports sealed, it’s built to survive a dunking. It’s also protected against dust and drops, so it can easily shake off the four seasons of a British summer’s day. And if the conditions get too much, the built-in light has an SOS mode to signal mountain rescue. The sunshine supply 8. Jackery SolarSaga 40W In five billion years, the sun will begin to die. Until then, solar energy is the best way to get free refills in the great outdoors. Equipped with dual USB ports, this fold-out folio draws up to 40W from our closest star. Its IP68 rating means you can unfurl the panel on a rock for waterproof power-ups, or strap it to your backpack for watts while you walk. The basecamp battery

9. Elecom Nestout Trekking content might do well on the Gram, but campfires are all flickers and shadows. Luckily, this waterproof battery canister doubles up as a lighting rig. Styled like a canteen, one of its screw-capped ports will supply your phone, while the other can be fitted with an optional lantern or flash panel. There’s also a tripod mount underneath, for support when you’re going solo.

How to choose the best portable charger

Looking to buy the best portable charger but don’t know where to start? Here are some things to consider:

Capacity: Battery capacity is measured in mAh. A 5,000mAh number will do for a quick boost, while cells rated at 10,000mAh or more can juice your mobile several times over.

Battery capacity is measured in mAh. A 5,000mAh number will do for a quick boost, while cells rated at 10,000mAh or more can juice your mobile several times over. Ports: Most back-ups boost your devices via USB-A or USB-C. The best can support several connections at once. Power stations feature 12V ports and proper plug sockets, too.

Most back-ups boost your devices via USB-A or USB-C. The best can support several connections at once. Power stations feature 12V ports and proper plug sockets, too. Power: The higher the wattage, the quicker you’ll hit 100%. 45W is fast enough for most, while 100W is the gold standard. Note that some divide their power over several ports.

The higher the wattage, the quicker you’ll hit 100%. 45W is fast enough for most, while 100W is the gold standard. Note that some divide their power over several ports. Inputs: Recharging your charger takes patience. Some need hours at the wall, or longer with a solar panel. For rapid refills, look for one that supports fast charging as an input.

