This solar-powered EV might be the first CES concept car to make it to production

If there’s one thing CES is known for, it’s concept cars, with futuristic motors hitting the Vegas show floors like pennies in the slot machines. But this solar-powered electric vehicle might be the first to actually make it to production. It’s called the Aptera, and I got a chance to take a ride in it at the CES 2025 show.

Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (sEV) takes the idea of autonomy literally. It features a solar array plastered across the hood, roof, dash, and hatch. These panels can soak up enough rays to deliver up to 40 miles of sunlight-fuelled driving per day. Of course this depends on where you actually are. But, it’s not bad, considering it could add up to around 10k miles per year. And when you do need to charge? A single hour of charging gets you up to 400 miles of range.

This UFO-looking contraption isn’t just a triumph of solar engineering; it’s also a poster child for minimalism. Built with carbon fibre sheet moulding compound, it’s ridiculously lightweight and requires a tenth of the parts you’d find in your average vehicle. The result? Something sleek, futuristic, and designed to live up to its promise of true energy efficiency. When the car actually drives, the wheel covers lift up. I’m not sure if it will make it to the production version or not, but it’s definitely a design choice.

Speaking of buying one, Aptera’s already got nearly 50,000 reservations lined up. If you fancy joining the queue, you’ll have your chance soon enough. The production models are expected to roll out in early 2026, with pre-orders available on Aptera’s website. Pricing is still under wraps, but it’s safe to assume this won’t be bargain-bin territory.