This at-home EV charger subscription makes it more affordable to recharge at home

As much as I love EVs, I’ll admit, even the best electric cars come with a few real-world inconveniences. Gone are the days of range anxiety, but my biggest gripe is waiting around in a motorway services car park watching your battery up. Charging at home is the easiest way to combat this, but it requires an additional investment.

But this at-home EV charger subscription from Pod Point makes it more affordable to recharge your car at home. Rather than having to buy your charging kit upfront, you can pay for it with a monthly subscription.

Pod Drive handles the entire home charging process. You get a Solo 3S charger installed on your wall with zero drama, covered under a lifetime warranty, and backed by a 48-hour service promise. It’ll set you back £40 per month with a one-time £99 installation fee. As if that’s not enough, you cashback for up to 7,500 miles per year at public Pod Point chargers – as long as you let the system “smart charge” your EV overnight.

Smart charging here doesn’t mean fiddling with complicated apps or obscure settings. You plug in, set your desired charge level and time, and let Pod handle the rest. Your usual electricity provider doesn’t need to be in on the scheme, and the system works with any EV. The miles credit is worth about £170 a year, which can get you some serious juice for your EV.

This sort of model makes it genuinely more affordable to recharge at home. No sprawling upfront investment, no charger compatibility anxiety, and no need to worry whether your energy supplier is on board. Pod Drive is available now for a one-off £99 setup cost and a monthly subscription of £40.