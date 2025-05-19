This EV from Genesis is one of the most futuristic cars I’ve seen outside of China

As much as I love electric cars, Tesla’s vehicles hold a special place in my heart for all the tech they manage to cram in. But this new EV from Genesis might be one of the most futuristic cars I’ve seen outside of China.

The 2025 Electrified G80 is the brand’s new flagship all-electric saloon with a stretched wheelbase, 94.5 kWh battery, and a 323-mile range. And futuristic features like biometric locks and electric closing doors make this car look like one from a sci-fi flick.

Genesis has given the G80’s design a proper polish. The front bumper’s had some work done, the headlights have gone full sci-fi with Micro-Lens Array tech and intelligent beam control, and the charging port is now heated, lit, and even opens itself. There’s a new 19-inch alloy wheel design too. The wheelbase has been stretched by 130mm, meaning there’s plenty of room in the back.

Inside, it’s like Genesis crammed the future into the cabin. Think swathes of leather, new plush seats, and plenty of white space. That means it’s clean, calm and very posh. It offers rear-wheel steering, electrically-operated rear blinds, and even the option for doors that close themselves. A new 27-inch panoramic screen handles both driver info and entertainment duties.

There’s Digital Key 2 with fingerprint unlocking. Bang & Olufsen handle the sound with a 17-speaker setup featuring Dolby Atmos. Even Active Road Noise Cancellation is in the mix, so you won’t hear a peep from the tarmac unless you want to. And just when you thought it couldn’t get more over-the-top, Genesis throws in a UV-C steriliser in the armrest for disinfecting your stuff.

The powertrain isn’t just for show either. Dual 136kW motors front and rear promise solid performance, while the new battery supports 10 to 80% charging in a mere 25 minutes. The ride’s been smoothed out with an adaptive suspension system that reads the road ahead and adjusts itself accordingly.

Genesis’ Electrified G80 will be available to order in the UK from 3 June. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but expect something in the premium bracket – this is Genesis’ electric crown jewel, after all.