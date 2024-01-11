As a heavily follically challenged individual, I find myself observing the world of hair care tech from the sidelines, wistfully daydreaming of years past, and accepting the fact that I’m resigned to just one look, until science provides an answer beyond a transplant trip to Turkey. But despite having no horse in the race, so to speak, I’ve still found myself impressed with the newly announced L’Oréal’s AirLight Pro.

Announced at CES 2024, it promises to not only dry your hair up to 30% faster (while leaving it 59% visually smoother), but also uses less power and reduced heat in the process. That last bit is particularly important, as regular hair dryers can be rather harsh on your hair with frequent use, thanks to the level of heat created by their thermal coils. The AirLight Pro gets around this in a couple of ways.

The first trick lies in its powerful motor and specially designed airflow system, which maximises the amount of air pushed out of it, while also reducing heat. This is similar to Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer, which goes some way to explaining their very similar aesthetics.

But what really sets The AirLight Pro apart from the competition, is the circle of infrared lights which surround its airflow motor, which help water droplets dry on the surface of the air, while leaving moisture within the strands themselves. This airflow/infrared combination, according to L’Oréal, mimics the conditions of a windy, sunny day. The end result is healthier, smoother hair, which is achieved by using less time and energy in the process.

There’s no news on an official release date at the moment — it’ll land in salons under the L’Oréal Professionnel label to start with before hopefully hitting shelves later this year — but I expect one of the Stuff team will be trying it out when it does arrive. (It won’t be me).

