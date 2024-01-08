The new Razer Blade 16 has a ridiculously fast 240Hz OLED screen

Travelling gamers who covet refresh rate above all else for the ultimate competitive edge will be very interested in the latest iteration of the Razer Blade 16. Unveiled at CES 2024, it’s set to dazzle onlookers in Vegas with the world’s first 16in 240Hz OLED display. And if that’s more than you need, the Blade 14 is a better fit with Razer’s most portable chassis.

Developed in collaboration with Samsung, the QHD+ (2560 x 1600) panel features a 0.2ms response time. This comes along with another world first — a ClearMR 11000 VESA certification to help ensure minimal blurring and maximum sharpness. With a 1000000:1 contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification for true blacks and rich colours, it’s certainly dressed to impress.

A 240Hz refresh rate is the other headlining feature here. Razer‘s Blade 16 switches between UDH+ at 120Hz and FHD+ at 240Hz, depending on the content on your screen. The importance of having a 240Hz display (and the price tag that comes with it) will, of course, depend on the user in question. But if you’re a highly competitive gamer constantly on the lookout for the smoothest, slickest performance possible to help nail those clutch headshots, then the Blade 16 should definitely be on your shortlist.

The Blade 16 is powered by Intel’s Core i9-14900HX processor – a beastly chip that’s currently one of the fastest processors. 24 cores and Razer’s Synapse give you a key to the overclocking kingdom. If that’s not enough to make your inner geek swoon, the Blade 16 also packs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics. Plus, with NVIDIA’s nifty AI-powered DLSS 3, you’re looking at real-time ray tracing in over 500 popular games and apps. To keep everything cool, Razer’s vapour chamber technology works overtime, even when you’re pushing it to its limits.

If you need something that’s a little more backpack friendly, Razer’s Blade 14 is more compact. It packs the spanking new AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. And up front, you’ll find a QHD+ display at 240Hz that refreshes faster than a stand-up comedian. It’s built for portability, weighing just 4.05 lbs and slimming down to 0.71 inches.

This beast packs a brain too, with Ryzen AI performance churning through complicated workloads like a hot knife through butter. And for those who appreciate the finer details, the Calman Verified QHD+ display offers colour accuracy that’ll make your eyes pop. With upgradable DDR5 memory and the latest USB-4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, this laptop is not just for today; it’s for the future. And with up to 10 hours of battery life, it keeps going and going.

Razer also teased a larger Blade 18 model, which aims to turn heads with a massive 18-inch 165Hz 4K display (wouldn’t you know it, another world first), with the promise of beastly performance to match. It’ll pack Thunderbolt 5, Intel’s latest processor at the time of release, and support for multiple high-res displays. That’s coming later this year, though, so keep your eyes peeled.

