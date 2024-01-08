The most important factor for any speaker is obviously its performance, but if you’re going to be staring at it just as much as your TV, you’ll ideally want it to look good too. Enter the Audio Pro C20 — the company’s new flagship C-Series speaker that promises to sound as good as it looks.

Read more: All the best news from CES 2024

Measuring in at 196 x 410 x 220mm, it’s hardly the smallest option around. But it makes up for its size with a beautifully minimalistic Scandi design, with clean lines and crisp edges softened by a removable woven fabric front panel which can easily be swapped out thanks to its magnetic fixings.

With 190W of power at its disposal courtesy of 25mm tweeters and a 16.5cm woofer, it’s specced to impress, with the option of adding a sub if you’re still left wanting for more on the lower end. Connectivity options are impressive, with the ability to stream music up to 24-bit/96kHz via services like Tidal, Spotify, Airplay 2, Google Cast, and more. There’s also an MM phono stage, along with an ARC optical input for doubling up as a soundbar, elevating your movies and TV shows in the process.

If you’ve got the cash and the space, you can pair two C20 units together, in addition to adding it to a multi-room system with other Audio Pro products. You can even re-stream audio playing on the C20 to other speakers in your house for additional flexibility, which is a rather nice touch.

Launching in February for $550/£450, the C20 will be available in satin white, grey, or black, to suit most interiors.

Read more: The best amplifiers to buy this year

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.