The new Acer Predator Z57 is a gargantuan 57in Mini LED monitor that, depending on the orientation of your desk/window placement, could quite literally block out the sun. Now I’m no stranger to huge screens — I’ve previously been fortunate enough to review Samsung’s 57in Odyssey Neo G9 over a few weeks — so you must take my word for just how huge a display of this size actually is. And yes, if you’ve got the space for it, it’s as amazingly immersive as you can imagine.

In the case of the Predator Z57, we’re looking at a DUHD (7680×2160) resolution, which is the same as its Samsung rival. The refresh rate is lower than the Odyssey G9’s though, with a maximum supported refresh rate of 120Hz versus Samsung’s 240Hz. Personally, I can’t really tell the difference between the two, but if you’re a seriously hardcore gamer who swears by every incremental improvement you can squeeze out, this may or may not be a big deal in your books.

Other specs include a generous 2304 dimming zones for punchy contrast and deep (though not quite OLED-matching) blacks, along with a 1000-nit brightness rating and a wide DCI-P3 98% color gamut. Two HDMI 2.1 ports play nice with the latest consoles, with DisplayPort 1.4 for PC connectivity. There are also a pair of 10W speakers which should suffice for most users, though you’ll obviously want a decent speaker setup and/or quality gaming headphones for the best experience.

Given its vast size, aggressive curve, and ultrawide aspect ratio, it should be high on the wishlist of any gamer looking for one of the most immersive experiences possible. I can personally attest to the wonders of simulation games in particular, with first-person cockpit and driver seat views shining in particular. It’s also a massive boon to productivity, thanks to the ability to cram in multiple windows and apps into one screen, without ever having to worry about burn-in, which is one of OLED’s biggest weaknesses (along with brightness). Of course, a display with these dimensions and specs won’t come cheap. Available in Q2 in the US and EMEA 2024 for $2500/€2400, you’ll want to start saving ASAP.

The Acer Predator Z57 wasn’t the only monitor announced at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The company also unveiled the Predator X34 V3 — a 34in Mini LED ultrawide QHD monitor with a fast 180Hz refresh rate, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and DisplayPort 1.4. There are also a pair of new OLED models — the Predator X39 and X34 X (with 39in and 34in screens, respectively), which have super-fast 240Hz refresh rates at UWQHD (3440×1440) resolutions.

All of Acer’s new monitors support AMD FreeSync Premium, along with USB-C 90W PD forts for simultaneous display, data transfer, and charging duties, along with a built-in KVM switch for swapping sources without having to reconnect things like keyboards and mice. As for pricing and release dates, all monitors will be released in Q2 2024 in the US and EMEA. The Predator X39 will start at £1500/€1500 while the Predator X34 X will set you back $1300/€1300. The Predator X34 V3 is the more affordable option, costing $900/€849.

Acer also unveiled the large 16in Aspire Vero 16 notebook, powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra 7 processor, complete with Intel AI Boost and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility. It’s touted as a carbon-neutral laptop too, thanks to measures taken at each stage of its lifecycle, and the increase in recycled materials used in its production. There’s also a new Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition Laptop which has a 15.6in UHD display that’s capable of displaying true glasses-free 3D content for creators to see their work in its full glory.

