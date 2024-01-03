Nintendo Switch fans rejoice: upgrade your storage with SanDisk’s huge 1TB microSD card

We love the Nintendo Switch. And we’re sure you do too. But we could definitely do with more onboard storage, especially with so many amazing Nintendo Switch games waiting for us to lose ourselves in. But with storage options capping out at a paltry 64GB for the higher-end OLED model (and with the average game taking up around 10GB of space), hardcore users will be wanting more room in their virtual game library shelves.

Enter SanDisk’s new 1TB microSDXC card, designed exclusively with Nintendo’s beloved console in mind. Officially licensed and sporting a fetching golden Zelda emblem for an added sprinkling of gamer points, it’ll massively improve the storage prospects of your trusty console, with speedy transfer rates of up to 100MB/s thrown in for good measure.

It’s backed by a lifetime warranty (a handy bonus for any storage card), and should serve both you and your games library well for years to come. At £160, it’s not cheap, but there’s good news. At the time of writing, you can currently snap it up from Amazon on offer, for a lower RRP of £140. Still not exactly in impulse buy territory, but if you’ve just bought a crate load of Mario figurines and Pokémon plushies to kit out your gaming room with, then this should be a no-brainer purchase.

There’s nothing stopping you from popping it into any compatible smartphones and cameras too of course, but we can’t help but imagine it won’t be fulfilling its true destiny. Not that SD cards have feelings or anything.

