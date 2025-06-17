Why I found microSD Express won’t solve your Nintendo Switch 2 storage problems

The Nintendo Switch was the first console I embraced going digital with my games. There’s something alluring about having your entire library installed and ready to play at any time. Sadly, that kind of luxury isn’t really an option on my Switch 2.

Nintendo’s new console might have a seemingly generous 256GB of internal storage (more like around 230GB after accounting for system files), compared to the paltry 32GB of its predecessor and 64GB of the Switch OLED – but I used all of it up testing just a fraction of the Switch 2’s launch line-up.

Simply put, Switch 2 game file sizes are way larger than before. Mario Kart World weighs in at 23.4GB; the majority of my Switch 1 game collection ate between 2-8GB apiece.

Third-party ports have absolutely ballooned, too; Hitman: World of Assassination – Signature Edition is around 60GB, and an update temporarily demanded an additional 55GB of space on top of that. If you’re wanting to play the big blockbusters, you’re likely going to find yourself fitting no more than around five games.

Express yourself

And that’s before even thinking of your back catalogue if you had upgraded from the original Switch. Over the course of eight years, I had amassed hundreds of games, and although I eventually did have to uninstall some, I could still retain a significant portion of my library. That’s because it was always possible to gradually expand the console storage with relatively affordable microSD cards.

I started with one 128GB card, but as time went by I would upgrade to larger sizes until eventually peaking with 512GB. However, Switch 2 uses microSD Express cards. The name itself isn’t the most obvious differentiator, especially when many cards come with a bunch of other nonsensical acronyms (you’re essentially looking for the ‘EX’ logo). But there’s another distinction that’ll stand out: they cost a lot more.

You can pick up a 256GB microSD card under £20, but a microSD Express with the same storage will currently set you back £50. The only upside is that Nintendo isn’t charging extra for an officially licensed one, like it has done in the past.

These new Express cards have much faster read speeds than the bog-standard ones. While not on the same level as SSDs, they’re essential for loading up the seamless interconnected tracks in Mario Kart World or those hugely reduced loading times when fast-travelling in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Switch 1 games saved to microSD Express also see reduced loading times, even without a Switch 2-specific patch.

However, Nintendo has blocked any old microSDs you’d previously bought from working at all, even if you just wanted to use them for storing Switch 1 games. It’s an annoyingly inflexible move, when PC-based handhelds like the Steam Deck let you mix and match whatever SSD and microSDs you like. Other consoles at least let you connect an external HDD drive, too.

Low-key game-keys

Even if money is no issue, you’re going to have a hard time finding a larger storage card. Nintendo says the Switch 2 supports up to 2TB capacity microSD Express cards, but only the 256GB ones are currently doing the rounds at most retailers. Lexar said it would be the first company with 1TB cards, but the single listing I’ve found so far pegs it at a hefty $200 – and went almost instantly out of stock. A terabyte would’ve been a luxury on the OG Switch, but when you’re dealing with beefier games that require regular updates, that’s looking like it’ll become the standard for Switch 2, as with PlayStation and Xbox.

Don’t go thinking the alternative is to just buy more physical games again, either. A lot of Switch 2 cartridges are glorified game-key cards, which don’t contain any game assets and simply let you download a digital version of it to your console.

With the exception of Cyberpunk 2077, virtually all third party publishers are selling their physical games as game-key cards, including launch titles Street Fighter 6, Hitman: World of Assassination, and Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut. Even Bravely Default, a remaster of a 3DS game, has no on-cartridge files. The cost-saving measure also forces the retail boxes to carry ugly disclaimers.

PlayStation and Xbox gamers have long gotten used to physical games installing on their console’s storage. But Nintendo’s USP used to be that it was different to the other platform holders. Unfortunately, with Switch 2, it looks like you’ll have to get used to taking your games in and out of rotation a lot more.