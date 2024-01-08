The Samsung Music Frame is part speaker, part art installation

Samsung’s The Frame TVs are about as incognito as televisions get. Each has customisable bezels that look just like a picture frame, and the ability to display artwork when you’re not binge-watching box sets. And now style-conscious home theatre fans can add wireless speakers to match. The Samsung Music Frame (HW-LS60D), revealed at CES 2024 alongside the firm’s new TV and soundbar line-up, adds custom art as well as top-tier audio.

There’s no LCD or OLED screen on the front of the Music Frame, sadly; the speaker is exactly that, a frame that can hold a piece of 12in artwork or a suitably-sized photo. If you want to mix up the look you’ll need to do it manually – a bit like Ikea and Sonos’ Symfonisk picture frame speaker collab. There’s currently no word from Samsung if it’s big enough to fit a 12in vinyl LP sleeve without some destructive trimming first.

The speaker part still needs mains power, which might impact where you’ll place ’em throughout the home, but a built-in stand should mean they look slick on a shelf or sideboard.

Inside are two mid-range drivers, two tweeters and two woofers. The speaker is Dolby Atmos approved and uses Samsung’s SpaceFit room calibration to match the music to your space.

Each Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-equipped speaker is good for solo listening, and can be added to a compatible Samsung TV or soundbar using Samsung’s Q-Symphony pairing tech. Think wireless surround sound, or a wider front-facing speaker setup sans cables. Naturally there’s full support for the firm’s SmartThings smart home standard, too, with an integrated mic for voice control.

There’s no word on pricing just yet, or when the Samsung Music Frame will go on general sale. The larger Ikea/Sonos Symfonisk picture frame costs $260/£220, so I’m betting it’ll be something similar. It should arrive alongside the firm’s 2024 line-up of OLED and micro-LED TVs in the coming months.

